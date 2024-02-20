A sprinkling of fake snow landed on Pavilion Gardens overnight as filming of a hit Netflix show took place.

Brighton and Hove Museums has been sworn to secrecy over which show was filming there, but it is thought to be the second season of The Sandman.

As well as the fake snow, crews were spotted shining a huge “moon” into the gardens.

“Sandman 2” filming at Brighton Pavilion including their giant fake moon! pic.twitter.com/xLq2uaspbM — Will Flockton (@wflockton) February 19, 2024

The series is based on a series of comics by Neil Gaiman. It’s thought the episode filmed in Pavilion Gardens could be based on Ramadan, Endless Nights or The Garden of Forking Ways.

Residents living in roads around the Pavilion and Old Steine were sent letters telling them the Pavilion Gardens would be closed on Monday, February 19.

The letters referred to the production as Essex 2 – believed to be code for The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series.

A spokeswoman for the Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the Pavilion, said: “The Royal Pavilion and garden reopened today after the planned closure for filming which all went smoothly.”