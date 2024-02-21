A Brighton ice cream parlour is continuing to give away free ice cream next month, with other deals and discounts in the pipeline.

Free gelato in a range of flavours will be given out by Creams on Saturday 9 March and a new discount every week will run until 16 March.

Next week, the Western Road restaurant will offer hot pockets for £5, and from 3 March to 9 March, you can buy two waffles and crepes for £10.

Also on the regular menu are a range of desserts. brighton and Hove News went along to try them last weekend, and was really impressed.

A fluffy waffle with pistachio ice cream and white chocolate hazelnut sauce hit the spot on a cold day.

And crepes topped with raspberry sorbet and banoffee gelato, drizzled with speculoos sauce were delicious.