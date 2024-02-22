Plans for the second phase of a co-living village of hundreds of flats off Vogue Gyratory have been approved on appeal.

Kosy Co-living and Cross Stone Securities’ plans for 269 flats on the site of the Enterprise Point offices were turned down by councillors last March.

But this month, planning inspector Rekha Sabu said that although some of the blocks would overlook Viaduct Lofts and block out light, the need for housing meant that on balance the scheme should be approved.

Ms Sabu said there is a significant shortfall in the number of homes Brighton and Hove City Council has demonstrated the city has capacity to build.

She said: “The proposed development would deliver 269 co-living studios, equating to a contribution of 149 housing units using the Housing Delivery Test ratio of 1.8 units to one dwelling.

“In addition, there would be economic benefits during the construction phase and future occupiers would contribute to local services and facilities.

“Accordingly, while I note the evidence regarding the need for one bedroom dwellings, given the substantial number of units proposed, and the shortfall of housing supply, I attribute significant weight to this benefit.”

She also said that a contribution of £2.5 million the developers would have to pay to the council in lieu of providing affordable housing was a significant benefit.

She added: “The proposal would harm the character and appearance of the area and result in adverse effects on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers with regard to light and privacy. Therefore, the scheme would conflict with the development plan as a whole.

“Given the limited and localised nature of the harm to the character and appearance of the area, I attribute limited weight to the conflict with CPP1 Policies CP12 and CP14 and CPP2 Policies DM18 and DM19. As the harm to the Living conditions of neighbouring occupiers would be moderate, I attribute moderate weight to the conflict with CPP2 Policy DM20.

“Given the significant weight attributed to the benefits of the scheme, the adverse effects would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

After the refusal in March, the developers submittted plans for a revised version of the scheme, with just 221 flats. This has not yet been decided.

A first phase on the site of former garages in Melbourne Street has already been approved and plans for a third, on the site of Machine Mart fronting Lewes Road, have not yet been submitted.