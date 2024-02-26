Underworld are a true one-off – at home headlining the world’s biggest festivals and events, playing underground techno clubs and warehouses, sound-tracking theatre productions or taking over art galleries, disused shoe shops and Japanese department stores.

Having cemented their place in the ’90s underground techno scene, the group’s definitive breakthrough came in 1996 when their timeless anthem ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’ became the soundtrack of a generation after it was featured in the film ‘Trainspotting’. The success of that single catapulted the band from the underground into the heart of the mainstream. The following two decades saw them build on that success while never compromising; selling millions of albums, performing countless sold-out shows, providing scores to productions by Academy Award winning directors Anthony Minghella and Danny Boyle, exhibiting in galleries, and sound-tracking the Opening Ceremony to the London 2012 Olympic Games. The critical and commercial success of the band’s Grammy nominated 2016 album ‘Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future’ saw them headline stages at Coachella, Glastonbury and Summer Sonic.

The last few months have seen electronic innovators, Underworld, share new music through the release of their hypnotic new single ‘Denver Luna’ Arriving in two formats – Underworld first dropped the intimate, choral acapella of the track, and they delivered an amplified, 8 minute version bringing fans even more Underworld magic. (Listen HERE).

Recently Underworld announced details of their 2024 UK and European live headline tour, which sadly did not then include a date in Brighton, a city that the band have only played less than a handful of occasions since forming, these dates being at the Zap Club on 9th February 1994, the Essential Festival in Stanmer Park on 25th May 1996, the Brighton City Festival at the Brighton Centre on 24th October 2008, and Brighton Dome on 7th March 2015.

However things have now changed with the announcement that Rick Smith and Karl Hyde (Underworld) will be headlining ‘On The Beach’ here in Brighton on 20th July courtesy of JOY., Concorde 2 and Louder. You can watch the promo video HERE and find ticket information regarding the Underworld performance on Brighton Beach on 20th July HERE.

