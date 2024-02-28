The Chameleons are known for their atmospheric, guitar-based sound and are regarded as one of the most criminally underrated Manchester bands of the 1980’s. It’s only now that people are realising this fact. So thankfully the band is back in action and as part of an extensive UK, Europe, USA & Canada tour, which will see them returning back to Brighton this August. They will be performing live at the Chalk venue in Pool Valley on Friday 29th, courtesy of The Pad Presents promoters. Support will come from Isle of Scilly psychedelic garage noir duo West Wickhams.

The Chameleons formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester in 1981 and the band’s classic line-up consisted of bassist and vocalist Mark Burgess, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding, and drummer John Lever. The band released their debut studio album, ‘Script Of The Bridge’, in 1983. They followed it with ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’ and ‘Strange Times’ in 1985 and 1986, respectively. After a 13 year hiatus, they were back at it at the turn of the millennium and released their fourth studio album ‘Why Call It Anything’ (2001) as well as the acoustic albums ‘Strip’ (2000) and ‘This Never Ending Now’ (2002). Another 18 year gap elapsed until Burgess and Smithies reformed the Chameleons in 2021 with two members of Burgess’ ChameleonsVox group.

This year the band get to re-release the ‘Strange Times’ album on CD and Vinyl (date tbc) some of which they will bringing to the live show as well as classics from their career spanning set including material from debut ‘Script Of The Bridge’ album (from 1983) and ‘What Does Anything Mean? Basically’, which celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2020, having been unleashed to an unsuspecting world back on 1st October 1985.

Brighton concert tickets can be found HERE and HERE.

