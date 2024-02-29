Brighton and Hove Albion lost at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday 29 February 2020 – less than four weeks before coronavirus wreaked big changes.

Apart from the fans who travelled to Wolverhampton Wanderers a week later, it was the last that most would see of the Seagulls for almost 18 months.

Albion continued to maintain forward momentum during and after the covid 19 pandemic.

When 1901 five-year renewal packs were sent out in June 2021, the club caused amusement in some quarters – as they contained a caveat that if the club played in European competition in matches under the UEFA banner then 1901 members would incur an extra charge.

As if little old Brighton and Hove Albion would compete in European matches!

Four years later of course Albion are preparing for a last 16 appearance in the Europa League against Italian giants AS Roma.

Brighton reached the knockout stages by comprehensively beating some big clubs along the way – notably former European Champions Marseille and Ajax in the group stages.

The Seagulls have also had a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Allister who made his debut in that March 2020 match against Wolves.

And they have since sold Moises Caicedo, who hadn’t even made his Albion debut by the last leap year, for a British record £115 million.

Perhaps most significantly, Graham Potter, who replaced Chris Hughton six months before the last leap year, is now kicking his heels somewhere off New Church Road.

Potter left the club for Chelsea and Hove Albion! His superb replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, has taken the club to an astonishing new level.

Despite the FA Cup exit last night, and too many injuries, there remain grounds for optimism and plenty to play for.

Let’s check back in 2028 – and here’s hoping that, by then, the Seagulls are in League One.