Albion lost at home to Crystal Palace on the 29th February 2020 ……about 25 days before the world changed.

In fact that was the last, many fans who didn’t make it to Wolves away the following Saturday would see of the Seagulls for almost 18 months.

Albion continued to maintain forward momentum during and after what was to become known as Covid 19.

When 1901 five year renewal packs were sent out in June 2021 the club create amusement in some quarter – as they contained a caveat that if the club played in European competition in matches under the UEFA banner then 1901 members would incur an extra charge!

As if little old Brighton & Hove Albion would compete in European matches!!

Four years later of course Albion are preparing for a last 16 appearance in the Europa League against Italian giants AS Roma, beating former European Champions Marseille and Ajax comprehensively along the way in the group stages.

The Seagulls have also had a World Cup winner in Alexis Mac Alllister who made his debut in that March 2020 game against Wolves – and have sold Moises Caicedo who hadn’t even made his Albion debut at the last leap year, for a British record £115m

But most significantly Graham Potter who has replaced Chris Hughton six months before the last leap year is now kicking his heels somewhere off New Church Road Hove, having departed the club for Chelsea and Hove Albion and his superb replacement Roberto De Zerbi has taken the club to an astonishing other level.

Let’s check back in 2028 and hope the Seagulls are not in League One.