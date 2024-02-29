A developer whose plans to convert a former live music venue into offices or shops have twice been rejected is now taking his case to appeal.

Grand Avenue Developments, owned by Timothy Clapham and Alfred Haagman, bought The Richmond in 2022, months after a cannabis farm was found in the hostels above the bar by police.

An application made in January last year to convert the bar into commercial space and the hostel into six flats was rejected because of the loss of the pub.

A new policy, DM10, requires developers to offer the lease at a reasonable rent for 24 months and demonstrate there has been no interest before a change of use application is approved.

The application was also refused because a proposed rear dormer window and changes to the front windows would be ugly, and there was no affordable housing provision.

Grand Avenue then asked for a certificate of lawfulness to confirm a 2009 planning approval to change the use from a bar and flats to a cafe bar and backpacker hostel, on the basis this had been partially implemented.

However, this was also refused on the basis the work to implement the rejected commercial and flats plans had already started, and the changes made meant that the 2009 plans would not be possible.

Planning officer Jack Summers wrote: “The permitted [2009] scheme was commenced prior to permission being granted. However, it was never fully implemented as the bar/live music venue at ground floor and basement level was in use until 2020 when the building became vacant.

“Further, given that the refused [2023] scheme is currently under development (without a planning permission in place), and there have been internal alterations to install an additional floor, which were not part of [the 2009] permitted scheme, it is considered, following legal advice, that this can no longer be implemented and a lawful development certificate cannot be granted stating otherwise.”

Mr Clapham submitted an appeal on 12 February.

The pub preservation planning policy, DM10, was officially adopted in August 2022, but as it had proposed in 2020, it was already being applied in planning decisions before that.

Mr Clapham, who runs Clapham Properties, is also the director of St Catherine’s Hove Ltd, which has applied to turn St Catherine’s Hotel in Hove into luxury flats.

The building is still listed by Graves Jenkins for £37,500 per year, with the listed marked as under offer. It says: “A former public house which is currently being transformed and converted to private rented accommodation on the upper floors and creating a newly refurbished open plan retail/office opportunity at ground floor level with the potential for a pavement licence for further trading area if required.”