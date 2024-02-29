One of Brighton’s leading technology companies has opened a third premises in the area, next to its existing operations and close to the universities.

Paxton, the security technology manufacturer, said that it was able to set up operations in the 14,600sq ft building, in Home Farm Way, Moulsecoomb, with support from HSBC UK.

The company used funding from the bank to buy the old business centre next to the family firm’s headquarters, extending Paxton’s technology park.

The bank funding was used to refurbish and fit out the brand new building which consists of two production lines as well as facilities for staff, including a gym and sun deck with a sea view.

HSBC said: “By expanding their manufacturing facility, Paxton has increased production capacity within the UK, securing their supply chain and improving their carbon footprint by reducing overseas imports.

“Expanding into the new site in Brighton also frees up their original Eastbourne site to house a plastic moulding facility, allowing them to produce product components using recycled plastic.”

Paxton chief executive Adam Stroud said: “Launching the Paxton Electronics Centre, in Brighton, with the financial backing of HSBC UK, is a major part of our ambitious growth plan.

“It enables us to onshore more of our production which is fundamental in securing our supply chains and improving our carbon footprint.

“The site purchase was also a fantastic opportunity to invest in world-class facilities for our employees.

“We were named as the UK’s best manufacturing company to work for last year and will be re-running the employee engagement survey again this year. Employee wellbeing has been a top priority for us.”

HSBC UK area director for the south east, Nicholas Hicks, added: “Paxton provides modern security systems for buildings and property, which is a vital and ever-growing industry.

“We’ve been delighted to see the company consistently invest in their growth since we first partnered with them over a decade ago.”

The company was founded more than 30 years ago by Tony Brotherton-Ratcliffe and designs and makes “access control” systems, such as digital door locks and video-managed door-entry systems.

The international business – a regular recruiter from Brighton University and Sussex University – exports to 64 countries and secures about 30,000 buildings globally each year with Paxton products.

It has public and private sector clients including education, healthcare, leisure, retail and other commercial organisations.

Paxton manufactures locally and has more than 350 staff in 12 offices in Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East. Clients include Michelin, Cherbourg Airport and Manchester United.