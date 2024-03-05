Tuesday 5th March 2024 – Today The Great Escape reveals another mammoth number of artists set to play at this year’s Brighton festival, including some of the most promising new acts from across the world. Incorporating a wide breadth of genres including pop, electronic, punk, soul, rap, Americana and R&B, the new announcement features Wunderhorse, Lauren Mayberry, Kneecap, Soft Play, Lambrini Girls, Bradley Simpson, Been Stellar, Love Fame Tragedy and many more.

Today the festival has also released individual single day and two-day tickets for purchase. For music fans unable to enjoy the entire weekend, these tickets provide an ideal opportunity to sample some of the best new music from all corners of the globe beside the Brighton seaside. Full weekend tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £89.25 and are on sale HERE.

Additionally, The Great Escape is also pleased to announce the Saturday festival programme will heavily support independent label showcases, with labels including Fat Possum, City Slang, Alcopop, Big Scary Monsters, Future Bubblers, Nice Swan, Secretly, Chess Club, Heavenly Records and Fat Cat hosting stages. For fans of hip hop, this year’s festival will also be the very first time Complex’s new music outlet Pigeons and Planes will be curating a stage.

In anticipation of the upcoming relaunch of Festival Republic’s groundbreaking ReBalance – an initiative that provides opportunities to women and gender-expansive artists across the UK on stage and in the studio – The Great Escape is proud to announce a dedicated ReBalance stage. Ticketholders will be able to catch this year’s selected artists and learn more about the campaign. Full details of ReBalance 2024 will be unveiled this International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8th.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 season from 15 – 18th May 2024 in Brighton.

Alongside the festival, The Great Escape also hosts the UK’s leading music business conference, which is undergoing a transformation this year as a brand-new network of music industry collaborators coming on board to shape its programming with the very best in cutting-edge knowledge and expert speakers. This year’s conference will host a wide range of speakers including Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES), Sacha Lord (NTIA) and the ‘They Think It’s All Sober’ podcast.

ALT / INDIE

Alfie Templeman | Another Sky | Baby Said | Been Stellar | Beetlebug | Big Sleep | Bon Enfant | Cherym | Choses Sauvages | Conchúr White | Conscious Pilot | Corridor | Crystal Tides | Dalle Béton | Dilettante | Domico | Earth Tongue | Ed Cosens | Eighty Eight Miles | Emileo | ERNIE | Erotic Secrets of Pompeii | fine | Fräulein | Friday Pilots Club | Gallus | Hongza | Jango Flash | Joe P | Kathlen Morrison | King Hannah | Lauran Hibberd | Liz Lawrence | Love Fame Tragedy | Lover’s Skit | Mary in the Junkyard | Melanie Baker | Mellt | milk. | Muriel | Oliver Keane | Opus Kink | Our Girl | Overpass | Philine Sonny | Pixey | Plantoid | Rett Madison | Sinkane | Slate | Sylvie Kreusch | Teenage Dads | The Tubs | Unflirt | Wunderhorse | Zaho De Sagazan

This year will see The Great Escape continue its legacy of championing indie and alternative music, with an eclectic range of artists plucked from across the genres many sub-sections gearing up to join this year’s line-up. The Wombats frontman and indie singer-songwriter Love Fame Tragedy is set to perform, as well as indie-pop singer songwriter Alfie Templeman, singer-songwriter, producer and Bombay Bicycle Club collaborator Liz Lawrence, multi-instrumentalist Pixey, expressive and experimental lyricist Sylvie Kreusch, Italian-Punjabi duo Baby Said, raucous French-language band Choses Sauvages, mystic millennium child Emileo, Glasgow indie-punks Gallus and unsung Sheffield hero Ed Cosens.

Bringing some sunnier rhythms to the May weekend, energetic Aussie ensemble Teenage Dads, noise-pop ensemble The Tubs, disco and synthpop songwriter Zaho De Sagazan and energetic Swedish genre-hoppers Lover’s Skit have also been announced. Elsewhere, fans of more ethereal sounds can look forward to catching sets from NYC dream-pop five-piece Been Stellar, shoegaze powerhouse Hongza, lo-fi indie-rockers Muriel, slacker-pop singer-songwriter Lauran Hibberd, melancholic indie-rock act Philine Sonny, dreamy up-and-comer Unflirt and swirling Irish songwriter Conchúr White. Getting grungier, London-via-Brighton trio Our Girl and thrilling alternative duo Fräulein will also be heading down to Brighton, alongside electric alt-rockers Wunderhorse, young post-punk quartet Slate, apocalyptic art-rockers Erotic Secrets of Pompeii, rugged Welsh college-rock trio Mellt, funk-fuelled jazz-punk fusion Opus Kink and buzzy London trio Mary in the Junkyard.

Additionally, the new line-up announcement includes heartfelt indie-rock singer ERNIE, German indie-pop artist fine, alt-rock five-piece Friday Pilots Club, emotionally-charged psych rockers Plantoid and Sudanese-American krautrock act Sinkane. TGE24 will also see sets from Conscious Pilot, Beetlebug, Kathlen Morrison, Jango Flash, King Hannah, Joe P, Overpass, Rett Madison, milk., Melanie Baker, Dalle Béton, Big Sleep, Oliver Keane, Domico, Dilettante, Another Sky, Corridor, Earth Tongue, Crystal Tides and Eighty Eight Miles.

POP / DANCE

Ayano Kaneko | beside the pool | Bradley Simpson | Cat & Calmell | Chinchilla | Debbii Dawson | Fred Roberts | gglum | Gretta Ray | Henry Grace | Highlyy | Humble The Great | jasmine.4.t | Lana Lubany | Lauren Mayberry | Mette | Mishaal Tamer | Mui Zyu | Nati | Saya Gray | Talia Rae | TIBERIUS B | Twst | Zoe Graham

An enchanting array of artists will also be representing pop and dance music across the weekend. The Vamps frontman Bradley Simpson and CHVRCHES vocalist Lauren Mayberry will both be showcasing their solo projects during TGE24, with a range of newer acts also set to take the stage including Japanese soloist Ayano Kaneko, pop polymath Chinchilla, retro-pop five-piece Bon Enfant, Japanese-Scottish art-pop act Saya Gray, fast-ascending Saudi popstar Mishaal Tamer, dancefloor-ready electronic act Mette, bilingual pop rulebreaker Lana Lubany and afrobeat sensation Highlyy. Elsewhere Mui Zyu will offer up electro-pop that melds mangled drum machine beats with traditional Chinese instruments, Talia Rae will deliver some raw pop emotion, Welsh artist Twst will be bringing along her distinct distorted pop and Fred Roberts will be proving why he’s been dubbed a Gen-Z popstar in the making. The new line-up additions also include Cat & Calmell, Debbii Dawson, Zoe Graham, Henry Grace, Gretta Ray, beside the pool, Nati, Humble The Great, jasmine.4.t, TIBERIUS B and gglum.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

Bird | Buyi Band | Jake Vaadeland | Joe Gideon with Jim Sclavunos | John J Presley | Maius Mollis | Marissa Burwell | Myles Smith | néomí | Nusantara Beat | Quiet Houses | Sarah Julia | Tommy Wa | Yoshika Colwell

Hand-picked from the worlds of folk, Americana and country, today’s line-up announcement also includes bluegrass instrumentalist Jake Vaadeland, English blues duo Joe Gideon with Jim Sclavunos, electric bluesman John J Presley, Indonesian-inspired psych-folk band Nusantara Beat, dreamy indie-pop group Quiet Houses, half-English, half-Irish multi-instrumentalist Bird and artistic indie-folk duo Sarah Julia. Fans of softer sounds can anticipate sets from reflective and raw Maius Mollis, enchantingly effortless Marissa Burwell, free-spirited poet and guitarist Tommy Wa and ethereal storyteller Néomí, Chinese folk-rockers Buyi Band, Americana-pop artist Myles Smith and folk singer-songwriter Yoshika Colwell also taking place across the weekend.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

Antony Szmierek | Chiedu Oraka | Dan Whitlam | Elsy Wameyo | Ferge x Fisherman | Haviah Mighty | Jawnino | Kneecap | Len | Lexa Gates | Miso Extra | Pertrelli Purple | Wavy Abyss

This year The Great Escape will also treat grime, rap and hip-hop lovers to a selection of the freshest new acts from across the genre. From the world of hip-hop, the weekend will see sets from socially-conscious bilingual Irish hip hop trio and Sundance Film Festival Award winners Kneecap, thought-provoking artist Pertrelli Purple and jazz-driven project Ferge X Fisherman. Elsewhere, the festival will feature performances from global rap acts including Kenyan-born Australian singer-songwriter Elsy Wameyo, Canadian musician Haviah Mighty, NYC internet-inspired act Lexa Gates, while leading figure in the Northern grime scene Chiedu Orake, south London poet Dan Whitlam, spoken word and indie hip-hop artist Antony Szmierek, emerging underground rapper Jawnino, genre-blurring tongue-in-cheek performer Len, Manchester-based collective Wavy Abyss and rising bilingual star Miso Extra will fly the flag for the rap in the UK.

ELECTRONIC

Cryalot | Electric Cherry | Jersey | Malvina | OIEE | UTO | Y U QT

Electronic music fans can also look forward to catching some of the finest new talent on the scene this May. A diverse and exciting cohort of some of dance music’s most experimental new talent, TGE24 will host Beijing-based electro-fusion band Electric Cherry, French brother and Fred Again.. co-signees Jersey, Hungarian producer OIEE, French pianist and composer Malvina, UK club duo Y U QT, rhythm-centric duo UTO and Cryalot — the new solo project from Sarah of Kero Kero Bonito.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

Aka Kelzz | Aleighcia Scott | Bel Cobain | Cordelia | Dove Ellis | Essence Martins | freekind. | IMMY | Jalen Ngonda | JayO | MRCY | Rio Rainz | Rivkala | Sen Morimoto | Sharktank | The Cavemen | Witch Prophet

In 2024, The Great Escape is also looking forward to amping-up its jazz, R&B and soul offering with the new line-up announcement featuring an eclectic blend of artists, including reggae act and BBC Radio Wales presenter Aleighcia Scott, ethereal British Nigerian aritst Essence Martins, soul sensation Jalen Ngonda, afro-centric brothers The Cavemen, rising multi-genre artist JayO, soulful, self-expressive duo MRCY, genre-fluid alt-DIY act Rio Rainz, Japanese jazz-rap mullti-instrumentalist Sen Morimoto, emerging singer-songwriter Bel Cobain and alternative-soul singer Cordelia. Today’s set of new names also features Aka Kelzz, freekind., IMMY, Rivkala, Dove Ellis, Sharktank and Witch Prophet.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

Blackgold | Bon Jour | Comrad | Delilah Bon | Dream Nails | Helsinki Lambda Club | La Sécurité | Lambrini Girls | LITE | Neckbreakers | Noah and the Loners | Noahfinnce | NYSSA | Other Half | Projector | Psychonaut | Ready The Prince | Soft Play | The Menstrual Cramps | Uninvited

On the noisier end of the spectrum, an array of the finest acts in punk, rock and metal are also set to take over Brighton this May. Renowned punk-rock duo Soft Play and anarchic underground trio Lambrini Girls are leading the charge and set to close the Beach stage on the Saturday night of the festival, with brat-punk inspired Delilah Bon, masked nu-metal group Blackgold, Malaysian pop-rock fusion band Projector and DIY queer punks The Menstrual Cramps also added to the line-up. For fans who like their punk served with a side of pop, internet-sensation and pop-punk singer-songwriter Noahfinnce, zingy Derry-based Cherym, Scottish four-piece Uninvited also join the new additions. Elsewhere, ‘70s-inspired post-metal band Psychonaut and pioneers of modern hard-rock Ready The Prince will be putting a retro spin on proceedings, while art-punk collective La Sécurité, feminist witch-punks Dream Nails, Japanese math-rock band LITE, unruly punk-poet NYSSA and post-hardcore trio Other Half will also be heading to the Brighton seaside. Additionally, Helsinki Lambda Club, Neckbreakers, Bon Jour, Comrad and Noah and the Loners have also just been announced.

THE GREAT ESCAPE 2024 LINE UP SO FAR (A-Z)

