Diesel Park West are for many people the most enigmatic band from the late eighties still performing today. Back in those Thatcherite days the psychedelic guitar ground they occupied was often dismissed as a mere throwback to the mid-sixties with only an enlightened minority realising its real musical significance. The beating heart of rock n roll is now far more aware of the Diesels’ sound and maybe that’s why any live performance by the band is considered an event worth seeing. Drawing upon ten albums worth of material and the hippest cover versions imaginable, Diesel Park West continue to prove beyond a doubt that they really are the torchbearers for an entire genre.

Diesel Park West have had six entries in the UK singles chart and highly acclaimed albums and have three days ago dropped their brand new single which is titled ‘Bump In The Night’. You can check it out HERE.

As a result of the new release, Diesel Park West will be performing live in Brighton on Saturday 20th April. They will be at The Prince Albert near Brighton mainline railway station. Doors open at 8pm and you can purchase your tickets HERE.

www.dieselparkwest.com