Following the release of their critically acclaimed recent album ‘Hollow’ last year, The Handsome Family will be taking it out on tour in 2024.

With a slew of dates across the UK and Ireland, the band will be kicking proceedings off at Dublin’s Liberty Hall on 3rd May, before taking in shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cardiff, London, Brighton (at the Komedia) and beyond as part of a 16-date run throughout the month. Tickets for the shows are on sale now HERE and tickets for their Brighton concert which is being put on by Melting Vinyl promoters on 22nd May can also be located HERE.

The Handsome Family 2024 tour dates:

3 MAY Dublin, Liberty Hall

4 MAY Belfast, Black Box

5 MAY Kilkenny, Kilkenny Roots

7 MAY Glasgow, Saint Lukes

8 MAY Hebden Bridge, Trades

9 MAY Sunderland, Fire Station

10 MAY Manchester, Stoller Hall

12 MAY Leeds, Irish Centre

14 MAY Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

15 MAY Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

16 MAY Cardiff, The Gate

18 MAY Salisbury, Winchester Gate

20 MAY Bristol, The Lantern

21 MAY London, Union Chapel

22 MAY Brighton, Komedia

23 MAY Folkestone, Quarterhouse

The Handsome Family’s latest record ‘Hollow’ began with a scream in the night. “It was a bleak winter during the middle of the pandemic,” says Brett Sparks. “One night around 4am Rennie started screaming in her sleep. She screamed, ‘Come into the circle Joseph! There’s no moon tonight.’ Scary as it was, I thought, man, that’s a good chorus!”

The Handsome Family (songwriting and marriage partners Brett and Rennie Sparks) have been defining the dark end of Americana for over 30 years. Brett writes the music and Rennie writes the words. Their work has been covered by many artists including Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird and most-recently Phoebe Bridgers. Their song ‘Far From Any Road’ was the opening theme for HBO’s ‘True Detective’ season one and still receives thousands of Shazam’s every week from all over the world.

Handsome Family songs take place under overpasses and inside airports. Historical figures like George A. Custer and Nikola Tesla appear alongside a flying milkman and the whisper of an air conditioner against a plastic tree.

Their eleventh studio album, ‘Hollow’ delves into the natural world at the edges of the man-made. It is a record lush with leaves and shadows and echoing with occult mystery.

handsomefamily.com