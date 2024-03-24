A boy has reported being raped in a park in Peacehaven.

Police have begun an investigation into the teenager’s claim that he was raped by a man he met online.

Sussex Police said that officers were called to Meridian Way, Peacehaven, at about 11.40pm on Monday (18 March).

The force said: “Officers attended the scene and engaged with the victim who is being supported by specialist officers.

“An investigation is under way to gather any available evidence and to locate and arrest a suspect.”