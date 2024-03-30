Police investigating a serious assault are trying to identify a suspect from security camera footage which has been published this afternoon (Saturday 30 March).

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Brighton suffered serious facial injuries and required surgery.

Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise the man in these images?

“We would like to speak to him in relation to a serious assault in Brighton that left the victim with significant facial injuries requiring surgical treatment.

“It happened outside the Burger King, in King’s Road, at around 4.20am on Sunday 25 June 2023.

“Extensive inquiries have taken place since that time to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for the assault.

“Officers have since obtained these CCTV images and would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information which could assist the ongoing investigation.

“He is described as white, aged 18 to 23, approximately 6ft to 6ft 2in and with dark brown hair.

“He was wearing a light blue Hoodrich t-shirt with a logo on the front and back, dark blue skinny ripped jeans with paint speckles, and white Nike Air Max trainers.

“He also has a distinctive scar to the left back side of his head.

“Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any other information which could support the investigation, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 300 of 25/06.”