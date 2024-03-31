A man suspected of a serious assault on Brighton seafront has been identified after Sussex Police issued a public appeal for the public’s help.

The force issued security camera pictures of the suspect yesterday (Saturday 30 March) as officers investigated the attack which happened in June last year.

And within 24 hours they had a name after asking the public: “Do you recognise the man in these images?”

The victim, a 25-year-old man from Brighton, suffered serious facial injuries which were so severe that he needed surgery.

This afternoon Sussex Police said: “We have now identified a man we wished to speak to in relation to a serious assault outside Burger King in King’s Road, Brighton, on Sunday 25 June 2023.

“Our investigation is ongoing.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal for information.”

The assault happened outside the seafront Burger King branch at around 4.20am on Sunday 25 June last year.

Yesterday, the police said: “Extensive inquiries have taken place since that time to gather information and evidence to identify those responsible for the assault.

“Officers have since obtained these CCTV images and would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information which could assist the ongoing investigation.

“He is described as white, aged 18 to 23, approximately 6ft to 6ft 2in and with dark brown hair.

“He was wearing a light blue Hoodrich t-shirt with a logo on the front and back, dark blue skinny ripped jeans with paint speckles, and white Nike Air Max trainers.

“He also has a distinctive scar to the left back side of his head.

“Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any other information which could support the investigation, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 300 of 25/06.”