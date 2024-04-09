The candidate hoping to succeed Caroline Lucas as Brighton Pavilion’s MP says she has listed an address in Camden for the London elections as she currently splits her time between the two cities.

Sian Berry has been selected by the Greens to contest Brighton Pavilion in the next election, when Caroline Lucas will be stepping down.

However, in the meantime, she is standing again in next months’ London Assembly elections, having been a member of the assembly since 2016. A date has not yet been set for a general election has not yet been set, but it is widely expected to take place in the autumn.

Nominations for the London Assembly elections were made public last week, revealing Ms Berry had listed an address in Camden, drawing criticism from local Labour councillors.

Councillor Emma Daniel tweeted: “Sian for the Greens who is also standing in London and lives in Camden.”

And Councillor Tobias Sheard tweeted: “But I thought she lived here and was listening to residents!

“When Labour find people don’t live here, we fire them, when the Greens find them, they hire them! I think we can do better than a bet-hedging careerist.”

Sian Berry said: “As we don’t know when the general election will be called, and we all want rid of this failed Government, my work remains in London holding the Labour Mayor to account, especially on housing and transport.

“I am proud of the work I do, and it means I have the experience to be an effective, independent Green MP for Brighton Pavilion.

“I love my flat in Brighton and I intend to stay here permanently. I still pay the rent on my old studio flat in London, where I stay in the middle of the week when I need to for work, and which I will give up later this year.

“Since last summer I have been delighted to make a home here, and to be working very hard as a candidate in Brighton.”