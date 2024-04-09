Tuesday 9th April 2024 – Today, The Great Escape Festival reveals the next huge wave of artists set to play at this year’s Brighton festival, including some of the most promising new acts from across the world. Incorporating a wide breadth of genres including pop, electronic, punk, soul, rap, Americana and R&B, the newly announced lineup includes Kenya Grace, HiTech, Ife Ogunjobi, Nieve Ella, Cykada, Love Remain (DJ), Swimming Paul, Modern Biology and many more. Full weekend tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £99.59 and are on sale HERE.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led The Great Escape conference, the festival will kick off the 2024 season from 15th-18th May 2024 in Brighton.

Kenya Grace, the emerging singer-songwriter known for her soulful vocals and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery joins the line-up. Comprised of rapper-producers King Milo, Milf Melly, and 47Chops, HiTech who take classic elements of electro, techno and Chicago house and fuse them with distorted vocals will also be hitting the coast. Further additions include Ezra Collective’s trumpeter Ife Ogunjobi who will bring his vibrant and dynamic Nigerian heritage-inspired jazz and hip-hop to The Great Escape, collective Cykada with their unique and exciting combination of electronic and jazz, viral artist Modern Biology who explores the realms of bio-electricity, Indian raga, and analogue synthesis, providing innovative beats and rhythms through post-punk New York rising stars Slow Fiction.

Alongside the festival, The Great Escape also hosts the UK’s leading music business conference, which is undergoing a transformation this year as a brand-new network of music industry collaborators coming on board to shape its programming with the very best in cutting-edge knowledge and expert speakers. This year’s conference will host a wide range of speakers including Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Lauren Mayberry (CHVRCHES) and Warner Music UK EVP Darcus Beese OBE.

ALT / INDIE

Being Dead | Blossom Caldarone | Borough Council | Bug Eyed | C Turtle | Canned Pineapple | Clara Tracey | Congratulations | Cut Worms | Delilah Holliday | Dirtsharks | Dominic J Wright | Fran Lobo | Highschool | Home Counties | Housewife | Juliet Ivy | LAWNS | Loupe | Matilda Cole | Midnight Rodeo | Mildred Maude | Nieve Ella | Not Me But Us | O. | oh Alien | Orchards | PEM | Peter Xan | Pys Melyn | Reevah | Rug | Saya Noe | Slow Fiction | SNAYX | SORAN | STREAMER | Terra Twin | The Buoys | The Indigo Echoes | The Psychotic Monks | The Rills | Vanity Fairy | Whitelands

This year, The Great Escape will uphold its tradition of promoting indie and alternative music, featuring a diverse selection of artists from various sub-genres poised to join the lineup. Indie rock trio with psychedelic undertones Being Dead candid songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Blossom Caldarone, rhythmic and rip-roaring post-punk trio Borough Council, dirty guitars and disco beats group Bug Eyed, propulsive fuzz-rock four-piece C Turtle, witty Brighton indie-rockers Canned Pineapple, songwriter and pianist Clara Tracey, fiercely DIY fuzz-rock four-piece congratulations, Brooklyn-based indie pop singer songwriter Cut Worms, electronic art pop artist Delilah Holliday who layers of synth and trip hop, basement noise band Dirtsharks, TikTok sensation and alt-pop singer-songwriter Dominic J Wright, immersive and genre-hopping singer-songwriter Fran Lobo, goth noise-pop dreamscapes Highschool, synth-heavy post-punk band Home Countries, indie rock performer and rising star in the Canadian music scene Housewife, playful indie, hyper-pop and R&B artist Juliet Ivy, Dutch alternative-indie rock band with an eccentric and arty edge LAWNS, hypnotic Amsterdam-based indie rising four piece Loupe.

Further additions include indie star Nieve Ella, indie-pop act and Loud LDN (British collective of female and gender-expansive artists based in London) core member Matilda Cole, psychedelic art-pop sextet Midnight Rodeo, three-piece improv-noise band Mildred Maude, Italian duo fusing ambient music with post-rock Not Me But Us, saxophone and drum duo O., raw and electrifying experimental pop trio oh Alien, glistening indie math-rock act Orchards, ethereal and agile PEM, fierce guitar-driven Peter Xan who takes inspiration from 1970s punk to 2000s indie, Welsh melodic psychedelic act Pys Melyn, Derry-based indie-folk artist Reevah, soulful alt-rock band Rug, moody alt pop-noir Budapest-based Saya Noe, punk-infused alt-rockers SNAYX, contemporary indie artist SORAN, intense ‘indie-trance’ band, comprised uniquely of a father and son duo STREAMER, five-piece band from London featuring electric production and introspective songwriting Terra Twin, high-octane all female Sydney outfit The Buoys, alt-indie soloist The Indigo Echoes, dark and hypnotic rockers The Psychotic Monks, London based indie rock and post-punk band The Rills, ’70s and ’80s inspired vocalist Vanity Fairy and shoegaze and dreampop band Whitelands.

POP / SINGER SONGWRITER

Abby Sage | Ben Ellis | Benét | Bo Milli | Charlie Hanlon | Chubby Cat | Circe | deary | Elle Darlington | Eva Ruiz | Jack Harris | Jarki Monno | Joe Bradwell | Keiynan | Kenya Grace | Lala Hayden | Liang Lawrence | Lizzie Berchie | Maluridé | Ona Mafalda | OSA | Oskar Haag | Rika | Salle | Siobhán Winifred | Spielmann | Vaultboy | Velvet Moon

A captivating assortment of artists will also showcase pop and dance music throughout the weekend. Mesmerising alt-pop artist Abby Sage, British pop newcomer Ben Ellis, indie-pop and soul singer Benét, coming-of-age alt-pop singer-songwriter Bo Milli, Irish singer-songwriter Charlie Hanlon, forerunning electro-pop artist Chubby Cat, cinematic dark-pop and electronic artist Circe, wistful dream pop duo deary, poignant signer songwriter vocalist Elle Darlington, Spanish pop artist Eva Ruiz who is known for her lively beats and earworm melodies, folk singer-songwriter and poet Jack Harris, reflective pop singer-songwriter Jarki Monno, singer songwriter Joe Bradwell, captivating Australian actor, dancer and singer songwriter Keiynan, British-Spanish mainstream pop singer Lala Hayden, indie and acoustic pop singer-songwriter Liang Lawrence, singer-songwriter Lizzie Berchie who pulls inspiration from R&B and neo-soul, compelling indie-pop performer with expressive and emotional melodies Maluride, singer songwriter blending electronic beats and heartfelt lyrics Ona Mafalda, fast-rising rapper and singer songwriter OSA who combines traditional African music with modern Afrobeat elements, Austrian pop songwriter and producer Oskar Haag, cutting-edge pop artist from a multicultural Brit-Asian background Rika, rising Nigerian singer songwriter Salle, emerging alt-pop singer-songwriter Siobhán Winifred, modern alt-pop artist with a glimmer of Americana Spielmann, rising indie pop artist Vaultboy and acoustic pop duo Velvet Moon.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

Avice Caro | Elijah Minnelli | Izzie Derry | Loverman | MAVICA | Mookie | Naima Adams | Rowena Wise | Sofia Grant | Tendertwin

Carefully selected from the realms of folk, Americana, and country music, today’s lineup announcement also features solo fairytale-folk multimedia project Avice Caro, folk, dub and reggae artist Elijah Minnelli, soulful singer-songwriter Izzie Derry, alt-folk balladeer Loverman, London-based indie-folk project MAVICA, folk singer Mookie, soaring deep soul vocalist Naima Adams, Australian indie-folk act Rowena Wise, vocalist and composer fusing jazz and folk Sofia Grant and indie-folk artist Tendertwin.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

Cam Thomas | ESSA | Frozemode | HiTech | Immersion | Isaiah Hull | James Massiah | Jianbo | Lewis Fitzgerald | Louis Culture & Pablo | Oneda | Prido | Toya Delazy | Yamê | Yurufuwa Gang

This year, The Great Escape will delight enthusiasts of grime, rap, and hip-hop with an array of the latest up-and-coming artists from these genres. Emerging hip-hop artist Cam Thomas who fuses storytelling rap and modern hip-hop, soulful rap artist ESSA, alternative rap trio Frozemode, sound and art duo Immersion drawing from techno, ambient and Krautrock genres, boundary-pushing spoken-word poet and producer Isiah Hull, DJ, producer and poet blending dub dancehall, acid house and grime James Massiah, Chinese/Vietnamese-British rapper, Jianbo who pairs mid-noughties inspired grime flow with hip-hop, alternative hip-hop artist Lewis Fitzgerald, producer and DJ Louis Culture & Pablo who explore black British music of house, UK garage, and hip-hop , powerful Manchester MC OneDa, contemporary singer songwriter and rapper of Zambian heritage Prido, who is influenced by hip hop, grime and afrobeats, South African singer Toya Delazy, French-Cameroonian rapper, singer and songwriter Yamê and new Japanese rap trendsetters Yurufuwa Gang.

ELECTRONIC / DANCE

Adult DVD | ATRIP | Belmondo | BobaFatt | Bullet Tooth | Jasper Tygner | Kaidi Tatham | King’s Lagoon Flying Swordfish Dance Band | Kousto | Lavelle | Love Remain (DJ) | Miley Serious | Misfya | Modern Biology | Mya Mehmi | MYNK | Sophia Violet | Swimming Paul | Tibasko – LIVE

In May, enthusiasts of electronic music can anticipate encountering some of the most promising emerging talents in the field. The Great Escape 2024 is set to welcome a dynamic and diverse group of experimental artists, promising an electrifying experience for fans. 6-piece band Adult DVD who infuse indie rock and a newfound edginess, German-Polish DJ and producer ATRIP, electronic rock and techno band Belmondo, radio DJ legend BobaFett, mysterious producer Bullet Tooth, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Jasper Tygner, multi-instrumentalist, producer/remixer Kaidi Tatham, Brazilian dance band King’s Lagoon Flying Swordfish Dance Band, lush deep and dreamy house act Kousto, one of the countries most tipped new production voices Love Remain, Miley Serious who blends the electronic and punk scenes of Paris and New York City, empowering club music up-and-comer Misfya, British-Punjabi artist, DJ and community-builder, Mya Mehmi, six piece electro band MYNK, high energy garage and house Liverpudlian Sophia Violet, powerful and infectious French DJ-Producer Swimming Paul and highly melodic electronica duo TIBASKO.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

Allysha Joy | Äyanna | Blue Lab Beats | Cykada | Divorce from New York | Eli | Ella Knight | Faker Villain | Fari | Gareth Donkin | Gigi Williams | Ife Ogunjobi | Jordan Hawkins | Lusaint | Peonie | Romarna Campbell | Shadeemus | UNA MIA | Yiigaa

The Great Escape also amps up its jazz, R&B and soul offering with the new line-up announcement featuring an eclectic blend of artists, including powerful lyricist Allysha Joy, multi-talented singer songwriter Ayanna, boom-bap grooves and jazz-funk hooks of Blue Lab Beats, electronic act Divorce from New York, R&B singer Eli, jazz-fusion bossa-nova and soul artist Ella Knight, improvised jazz act Faker Villain, engaging R&B and Neo Soul performer Fari, one-man-band layering multiple instruments and synths Gareth Donkin, nu-jazz musician Gigi Williams who fuses soul and folk with guitar-led instruments, hypnotic multi-instrumentalist Jordan Hawkins, melodic soulist Luisant, talented theatre singer Peonie, Romarna Campbell a drummer, composer, and producer, psychedelic space soul band with Jamaican and Nigerian roots Shadeemus, intoxicating alt-R&B songwriter UNA MIA and singer songwriter Yiigaa who blends old R&B styles with a unique present spin.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

Al Costelloe | Animal Shithouse | Call Me Franco | City Parking | DEPRESION SONORA | Everyday Saints | Friktion | Gilla | Human Interest | Lip Critic | Ludwig Hart | Mould | Mujeres | Reignmaker | Splint | SULK | The Gulps | Water Machine

In May, Brighton will be electrified by a lineup featuring top-tier acts spanning punk, rock, and metal, bringing an intense energy to the city’s vibrant music scene. Emotive and depth-filled singer songwriter Al Costelloe, hardcore punk band with cutting sound Animal Shithouse, dynamic trio Call Me Franco who pull inspiration from psychedelic rock and Latin jazz, post punk band City Parking, post-punk artist DEPRESION SONORA, distinctive indie pop musician Everyday Saints, high energy indie-punk group Friktion, noise-rock heavy techno inspired four piece Gilla, post-punk sonic notalgia duo Human Interest, New York electronic duo-drumming punks Lip Critic, gifted rock and pop rock performer with distinct guitar productions Ludwig Hart, noisy punk band Mould, Spanish indie pop rock band Mujeres, progressive rock band Reignmaker, major players in the alternative rock scene Splint, psychedelic rock and shoegaze band SULK, invigorating rock band The Gulps and wonky art-punk band Water Machine.

Tickets for The Great Escape are available HERE.

greatescapefestival.com