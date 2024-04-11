Enforcement on two new red routes in Brighton is set to start on Monday, meaning anyone stopping on the newly painted red lines will be caught on camera and automatically fined.

Cyclists say they are already enjoying the benefits of the red lines as cars are already avoiding stopping on them, meaning they don’t have to leave cycle lanes to get around them.

But some traders say they fear enforcement will make deliveries impossible.

One cyclist tweeted today: “Cycling along Lewes Road has been transformed. No longer forced out of bike lane and into traffic at Elm Grove junction.

“Drivers ignored the double yellows and used the bike lane as a car park but they are taking heed of the red lines. It’s brilliant.”

Another resident replied: “As a cyclist and driver it’s excellent for all as vehciles had to pull out too. Today the only vehicles parked on it were taxis.”

Lines have been painted on London Road from Cheapside next to Aldi to the junction of Preston Road and South Road, to the north of Preston Park.

And in Lewes Road they now stetch from Elm Grove to the Vogue Gyratory. All are initially experimental and will be reviewed after six months.

The penalty for stopping on a red route is £70, reduced to £35 if paid in 14 days, monitored by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR).

More designated loading bays for businesses and disabled parking spots for blue badge holders have been put in along London Road ahead of the lines being painted.

The changes were approved by councillors in December at a meeting of the Brighton and Hove City Council Transport and Sustainability Committee.

From April, a six-month consultation will allow residents and traders to give feedback on how the red routes work.