Aircooled, the supergroup that features drummer Justin Welch (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Elastica, Piroshka), bassist Katharine Wallinger (The Wedding Present), Riz Maslen (from Magyigon, Myanmar) on vocals and keyboards, plus vocalist/guitarist Oliver Cherer (of Music’s Not Dead record shop) have announced their select 7-date Winter UK tour. They will be entertaining fans this coming November at Dareshack in Bristol, Two Palms in Hackney, Green Door Store in Brighton, Band on the Wall in Manchester, Stereo in Glasgow, The Grove in Newcastle, and The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge.

This year on 16th February they dropped their second long player in the form of ‘Eat The Gold’ which followed on from their debut ‘St. Leopards’ album which is a play on where they are based St Leonard’s-on-Sea. You can check out these albums on their Bandcamp page HERE where you can also find the new combined CD version of the albums which came out on April Fools Day. Both albums offer up some seriously infectious tunes and both vinyl’s have rarely strayed from my turntable since purchase.

We last caught Aircooled performing live for the launch of ‘Eat The Gold’ at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Valentine’s Day (Review HERE) and then a few days later here in Brighton at one of their two sold out shows at The Prince Albert on 17th February (Review HERE).

The forthcoming Brighton concert is being promoted by Melting Vinyl and you can locate your concert tickets for their Sunday 17th November concert at the Green Door Store HERE. Tickets for all Aircooled shows can be found HERE.

