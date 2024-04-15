The Met Office has issued a weather warning with high winds expected to hit the Brighton and Hove and the Sussex coast throughout the day today (Monday 15 April).

The official forecaster said: “Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

In a warning issued just before 6.30am today, the Met Office said that “a swath of strong winds” would batter much of the southern half of the country.

The forecaster said: “Gusts of between 40mph and 45mph are expected widely inland with isolated gusts as high as 50mph to 55mph on exposed coasts and near to heavier showers.

“This is likely to lead to some disruption and longer journey times.

“Winds will slowly ease through the evening and first part of Monday night.”

Advice included: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

With a warning that the wind would be strong enough to bring down power lines, the Met Office added: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

“It’s easy to do – consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

“Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”