UPDATED: Two XL bullies will be destroyed after killing a toy poodle in front of its distraught owner in Brighton.

The dogs were seized after attacking the smaller dog, called Rolo, in Mackie Avenue on Saturday evening.

The XL Bullies’ owner has now agreed with police that they need to be put down.

A passer-by said the “gruesome” attack left Rolo’s owner covered in blood and visibly shaken.

He said: “It was just gruesome. The way these things latch on and aggressively shake any dog is just so overpowering. It’s like a dog shaking a rat in their mouth.

The owner was trying to prize both dogs’ jaws apart. Afterwards, she was visibly shaken. She was covered in blood and had had to watch her dog being destroyed in front of her.

“There’s nothing that the woman or I could have done to prevent that attack, or mitigate it.

“These attacks keep happening around the country. This can happen anywhere. We sometimes walk a friend’s small dog, and my daughter who’s 11 walks it along that road.

“We can’t have a situation where these things are happening again and again.”

He said he had been walking along the road with his wife and daughter behind the woman and her dog at about 8pm on Saturday when he saw the first dog run up to Rolo and attack.

He shouted “Whose dog is this?” and the XL Bully’s owner came out and dragged it off. But another XL Bully then came and started attacking Rolo.

The passer-by said: I feel for him – this can often be pleasant family pets that people are not aware of how awful they can be, particularly with other dogs.

He wasn’t aggressive, he was just trying to remove his dogs from the situation and it might have been the only time he witnessed that himself, I don’t know.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Mackie Avenue in Brighton at around 8.20pm on Saturday (13 April) to a report of a dog having been killed by another dog.

“The dog’s owner also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

“The aggressor dog was reported to have escaped from an address nearby.

“Officers attended and two XL Bully dogs were seized.

“Both dogs are currently being held in a secure kennel facility and are due to be destroyed, following engagement with their owner.”