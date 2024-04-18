The £6 million budget to fill potholes and mend roads was underspent, a report to councillors said.
It prompted concerned questions from Labour councillor Birgit Miller who asked whether the underspend from the grant would have to be handed back to the government.
Brighton and Hove City Council’s chief financial officer Nigel Manvell said that the money came in the form of a “capital grant” from the Department for Transport (DfT) and would not be clawed back.
Mr Manvell said: “The issue here is capacity to undertake repairs and spend the grant in the time expected.
“There have been some challenges around that (capacity) and challenges around supplies to undertake the repairs.
“I’m assuming there are some delays in using up the grant as fast as they would like. We do not lose the grant. It will carry forward and it will be spent.”
Green councillor Pete West said: “There’s certainly no shortage of holes to fill but there may be a shortage of people to fill them.”
The exchanges took place at Hove Town Hall at a meeting of the council’s Audit and Standards Committee, chaired by Councillor West.
A report to the committee said that the council had underspent the £6.26 million capital grant from the DfT Pothole Fund, Integrated Transport Block and Highways Maintenance Block in 2022-23.
Mr Manvell said that there was no time limit for spending the road repair funding in the way that there was for some government grants.
He said that any unspent money from 2022-23 would have been carried forward into the capital programme for the 2023-24 financial year.
He was asked whether capacity to carry out the work was affected by the council’s recruitment freeze which was brought in to reduce the 2023-24 in-year budget deficit. The hiring freeze ended on Monday 1 April.
The council said that “highways maintenance” was carried out by a contractor so was not affected by the recruitment freeze.
The number of workers carrying out road repairs tended to vary, with a reactive team of about 20 people usually on duty each week.
The council said that all the grant available for fixing potholes and maintaining the roads from the 2022-23 financial year had now either been spent or allocated.
So how much was spent on potholes? How many where reported? How many repaired? Come on B&H news lets have some content.
Why am I not surprised at this report , same as same as overpaid public sector management incapable of doing their job properly and it’s always followed by a get out clause blaming someone else , the chief executive is the individual at the top of this rotten pile and they should resign or be forced to , this is what we pay for in local government completely useless individuals with an excuse laden response !!!!
I think the issue is relying entirely on the public to report them and that not happening.
I reported one on a street in Portslade I travel on regularly but don’t live on and it got fixed in 2 weeks, but seems it hadn’t occured to anyone living there to report it.
Transport dept too busy installing little used cycling infrastructure
Seems Labour are sitting on their hands, having promised so much that everything would be different. If the money is there, just get on with it! They’ve been in control for a year now, and very little to show for it.
The Greens were in charge during 2022-23.
Here’s a noval idea, stop repairing pot holes on roads that clearly need resurfacing, and use this money to resurface the main roads in the city as they are in a shocking state. Ditchling road and Preston drove being first choice, closely followed by hollingdean road. Also the stretch of Lewes road by the bus garage to bevingdean… Road markings make no sense and to road is literally falling to pieces
In other words, public health and safety means nothing to our council officials. Do they even seek to encourage accidents to prop up their anti-vehicle rhetoric and give them excuses to close roads for days at a moments’ notice? I wouldn’t put anything past them.
So the reason cyclists have been injured by potholes and motorbikes, cars and vans have been damaged is due to council incompetence. There is a huge amount of money there, £6m. That would fund multiple teams working permanently to fix the problem. How did managers at the council not notice the money wasn’t being spent? How did councillors not ask or question? With the state of the roads and the dangers – how was this not asked before? How did it reach £6m of unspent money?
All of the polite questions in meetings are not enough. The council’s errors have caused misery for many, and risked health for even more. There needs to be disciplinary action for the managers involved. If Labour really are about making a difference, then someone needs to take responsibility. So, Labour, let’s have an apology and action – including retraining/penalising those who have made this huge error.
Highways manager Mark Prior drives a big 4×4 so doesn’t have to worry about potholes in the way cyclists do.