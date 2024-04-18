Madeira Terraces dominated the debate as candidates standing in the Kemptown by-election were quizzed by voters last night (Wednesday 17 April).

The Kemptown Residents’ Association Facebook group organised the hustings event at the Dorset Gardens Methodist Church, in Brighton, and all six candidates attended.

Save Madeira Terraces campaigner Derek Wright was the first person in the packed hall to ask a question.

He wanted to know how, if elected, the candidates would deal with the delays which have led to higher costs for repairing and restoring the grade II* listed structure.

Green candidate Ricky Perrin said that the arches were the “jewel in the crown” of Brighton seafront and there should be a deadline so that people could hold the council to account.

Mr Perrin said: “We need to be pushing the council harder and faster to get them developed. If you kick a can down the road, you’ve still got a can down the road.

“Every time we delay, they become more expensive, they’re getting worse, they’re getting rustier and we need to get a concrete plan in place, start the work and put the resources in.”

Liberal Democrat Robert Brown said that the terraces should be done restored by the end of council leader Bella Sankey’s time in office – and work could start on improving the area.

Mr Brown said: “What’s to stop us from cleaning the top railings, redoing them and repainting them over a couple of months.

“That’s something basic and simple that would make sure the whole area is a lot nicer and cleaner for people walking along.”

Independent candidate Jamie Gillespie remembered going to the area as a child and said: “It was wonderful, clean and tidy. Now it’s just rundown and a crying shame for Brighton.

“It needs to be sorted. The lift would be a bonus – and getting started as soon as possible.”

Brighton and Hove Independent candidate Gary Farmer said that the Madeira Terraces needed investment, adding: “The lift is a focal point. It’s a central part of Madeira Terraces.

“Let’s get that done. It will draw people into the area and get people interested. It will start making people talk about what’s going on and they’ll see what’s happening.”

Labour candidate Theresa MacKey said that, within its first year, the Labour council had pushed the process forward and the money was secured to start on the first 28 arches.

Ms MacKey said: “We’ve worked on the green wall and identified the plants that need to be protected. It’s out to tender now for the 28 arches from the east.

“It’s not been kicked down the road. It’s actually being worked on and we will see work on the actual terraces once the infrastructure is sorted which is virtually done.”

Conservative candidate Josephine O’Carroll said that she was frustrated that Labour had not made progress on the arches while running the council from 2015 until it expelled two of its councillors and lost power in 2020.

Ms O’Carroll said: “There is no money from central government and the money is not going to come, whichever party wins the next general election.

“Brighton is going to have to decide how it’s going to spend its budget. And hands on heart, while I would like to see lots of money thrown at the arches from the council, there are other priorities and we need to find the resources from elsewhere.”

Polling stations in Kemptown are due to open at 7am on Thursday 2 May and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.