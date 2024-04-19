The singer Paloma Faith has indicated that she will be back on stage in Brighton tomorrow (Saturday 20 April) for the first time since cancelling a show in London on health grounds.

Earlier this evening, after two cancelled shows in a matter of days, Faith tweeted: “See you tomorrow Brighton.”

She is due to perform at the Brighton Centre, with the doors due to open at 6.30pm and Faith due on stage at 8pm.

The news came 24 hours after she pulled out of a gig in Cardiff tonight, posting a message to her fans on Instagram.

She said: “I am devastated to announce that I have been advised by medical professionals not to perform my Cardiff show tomorrow but to reschedule.

“I am doing vocal rest, steaming, gargling, and I even had a steroid injection.

“At the moment it’s one day at a time so will let you know tomorrow about Brighton but I don’t want to do anything more than I want to do these shows and know that when you do come they will be the best show that I can do for you.

“So far this tour has been incredible and I am dying to get on with it.

“This is the worst thing to have to do. And I can’t apologise enough … weirdly the kids are behaving better now I can’t speak, which is confusing me.

“Please hang on to your tickets and as soon as my team have a date to reschedule to we will let you know.”

The first of the two cancelled shows was meant to take place in London on Wednesday.

The news will come as a huge relief to fans with tickets for tomorrow evening.

Earlier this week, the Brighton Centre tweeted: “You all loved Paloma Faith so much that we had to add some extra tix for her sold-out show. Grab them quick before they go.”