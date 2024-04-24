One of the most exciting breakthrough bands of the past few years, conjurers of the sort of frenzied and wild live shows not seen in the capital for years, and with only two tracks out thus far (the menacing ‘All The Same’ was unleashed in January), Fat Dog are now the creators of ‘WOOF.’, a brilliant and mind-bending record, due for release on September 6th via Domino.

Today, they share new song ‘Running’, a slice of unhinged, hook-heavy twisted trance. The video, directed by Stephen Agnew, hints to Ken Russell, Ingmar Bergman and MANDY whilst revealing the true origins of the cult of Fat Dog and their real leader.

When the chaotic south London rabble known as Fat Dog formed, they made two rules: they were going to be a healthy band who looked after themselves and there would be no saxophone presence in their music. Two simple edicts to live by, and two things long-since broken by the Brixton five-piece. “Yeah, it’s all gone out the window,” says Love.

Life is too short to stick to any plans you made in the unsettling, strait-jacketed times of 2021 anyway. That was when Fat Dog came together, Love deciding to form a group and take the demos he had been making at home as a way to keep himself sane during lockdown out into the world. In Chris Hughes (keyboards/synths), Ben Harris (bass), Johnny Hutchinson (drums) and Morgan Wallace (keyboards and, umm, saxophone), Love found like-minded mavericks to help bring the dream home. “A lot of music at the moment is very cerebral and people won’t dance to it,” says Hughes. “Our music is the polar opposite of thinking music.”

Hughes should know. He was a fan of the band, at that point making a name for themselves with a series of exhilarating and/or wonky shows across south London, before he was in the band. Those formative gigs formed the bedrock of what Fat Dog were all about, seizing the moment, drinking too much with the moment, going home separately from the moment but making up with the moment again the next day.

It didn’t take long for the kennel-dwellers to come flocking, every Fat Dog show in London becoming a huge upgrade on the last. They sold out the Scala in October 2023 and, last week, played a triumphant set to a sold-out Electric Brixton. There is something deeper going on here than the usual punter-goes-to-gig situation. Everyone is in on it. “There’s a sense of community about Fat Dog,” says Hutchinson. And it’s not just the capital who have been bitten; recently, the band completed an ecstatically received tour of the US that included an all-conquering set at a taco joint. No lunches were harmed. They will tour the UK next month and in November including their next hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday 23rd November as well as performing at a string of festivals in the UK and Europe this summer before heading back to North America in October.

The sound Fat Dog make, Love says, is screaming-into-a-pillow music. “I wanted to make something ridiculous because I was so bored,” he declares. It’s a thrilling blend of electro-punk, rock’n’roll snarling, techno soundscapes, industrial-pop and rave euphoria, music for letting go to. Produced by Joe Love, James Ford and Jimmy Robertson, WOOF. passes by in a flash. Influences include Bicep, I.R.O.K., Kamasi Washington and the Russian experimental EDM group Little Big.

The album is a visit into the mind of Joe Love – be thankful you have only been granted a temporary pass. “Music is so vanilla,” says Love. “I don’t like sanitised music. Even this album is sanitised compared to what’s in my head. I thought it would sound more f*cked up.”

‘WOOF.’ Tracklisting:

1. ‘Vigilante’

2. ‘Closer To God’

3. ‘Wither’

4. ‘Clowns’

5. ‘King Of The Slugs’

6. ‘All The Same’

7. ‘I Am The King’

8. ‘Running’

9. ‘And So It Came To Pass’

‘WOOF.’ is available to pre-order on limited edition Dinked neon green vinyl (with phenakistoscope), red vinyl, standard vinyl, CD and digitally. Pre-order: Dinked | DomMart | Digital

Upcoming UK live dates:

Saturday 4th May – Stag and Dagger, Edinburgh

Sunday 5th May – Stag and Dagger, Glasgow

Monday 6th May – The Fulford Arms, York

Tuesday 7th May – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

Wednesday 8th May – The Polar Bear, Hull

Thursday 9th May – Focus Wales, Wrexham

Friday 10th May – Arts Centre, Norwich

Saturday 11th May – Are You Listening?, Reading

Tuesday 14th May – Cavern, Exeter

Wednesday 15th May – Bullingdon, Oxford

Thursday 16th May – Esquires, Bedford

Thursday 23rd May – Where Else?, Margate

Sunday 26th May – Celebrate this Place, Cardiff

26th-30th June – Glastonbury, Somerset

25th-28th July – Latitude Festival, Suffolk

26th-28th July – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

26th-29th July – Deer Shed, North Yorkshire

Saturday 31st August – Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester

Saturday 28th September – Float Along Festival, Sheffield

Saturday 9th November – Stereo, Glasgow

Sunday 10th November – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Tuesday 12th November – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Wednesday 13th November – Band On The Wall, Manchester

Thursday 14th November – Crookes Social Club, Sheffield

Friday 15th November – Thekla, Bristol

Saturday 16th November – Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

Sunday 17th November – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Thursday 21st November – Papillon, Southampton

Friday 22nd November – Patterns, Brighton

Saturday 23rd November – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Tickets for November dates on pre-sale from Thursday 25th 10am local, general sale Friday 26th 10am local. Pre-ordering the album gives pre-sale access.

