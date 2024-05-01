The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for tonight (Wednesday 1 May) and tomorrow morning, with the prospect of “heavy rain accompanied by frequent lightning”.

The official forecaster said: “Thunderstorms are likely at times later this evening and overnight, leading to travel disruption and some flooding.”

As much as an inch of rain – or about 25mm – could fall within an hour or two and the Met Office added: “Hail and gusty winds may also affect a few spots.

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter such as a car.

“Do not shelter under or near trees or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area, move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”