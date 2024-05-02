A Hove park is being searched for dangerous substances after two dogs regularly walked there died of suspected poisoning.

A rescue dog called Colin died on Monday after he ate something in the bushes in the park a few days before. Toxicology tests are being carried out on the contents of his stomach.

And another dog, Pip, died about three weeks ago of what vets say was intoxication, based on blood tests. Although the cockapoo’s owner did not see her eating anything from the park, she was walked there on an almost daily basis.

In the last few days, there have been reports of other dogs becoming ill or dying after walking in the park. Brighton and Hove City Council says it is now monitoring the area.

Stuart Durand, who rescued Colin with his wife Anna, said Colin had come out of bushes after an early-evening walk in Hove Park on Saturday licking his lips, which meant he had eaten something in there.

Later that evening, the five-year-old crossbreed had a seizure and Stuart rushed him to Coastway Vets in Brighton. He was sedated and kept there for several days, but sadly died on Monday.

Anna and the couple’s two grown up sons James and Guy, who were in Italy, cut short their holiday and the family visited him on Sunday, then for a final time on Monday.

Mr Durand said: “It was very upsetting because he was still clearly intoxicated from what he had consumed, and the medication.

“On Monday he gave a single wag of his tail, and we all took five miutes to cuddle him, stroke him and comfort him.”

After he died, the family agreed to a toxicology report, and the vets found a small plastic bag in his stomach.

Mr Durand said: “I’ve heard lots of rumours about other dogs perishing. i’m desperately keen to get to the bottom of what’s killed my dog.

“It might be dumped drugs, it might be rat poison. We need to get to the bottom of this.

“You shouldn’t walk your dog and it die.”

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the council’s Environment, South Downs and the Sea committee, said: “Unfortunately, we can confirm we have been contacted by a resident whose dog sadly passed away following a visit to Hove Park and are also aware of further deaths being reported on social media. This is truly horrific, and my heart goes out to the bereaved dog owners.

“Our team has visited the area to look for any dangerous substances and will continue to regularly monitor the area.

“Although our team has not found evidence of poisoning or dangerous substances, I completely understand residents’ concerns.

“Our team will continue to regularly monitor the site and we will alert dog walkers and park users if any dangerous substances are found, and we will of course also remove them.

“I would ask anyone using the park who finds anything concerning to contact us immediately.”