Prolapse originally formed in Leicester in the early 1990s and earned a cult following for their chaotic live sets, and tense and repetitious songs like ‘Flex’ and ‘Tina This Is Matthew Stone’. They feature dueling vocalists Mick Derrick and Linda Steelyard, who play out an intense soap opera over a ferocious triple guitar assault and pummeling rhythm section.

Their releases have included numerous singles and four albums on various labels, including Cherry Red and Radar, as well as recording four sessions for BBC Radio 1 including 2 Peel sessions. The band has received critical acclaim, including singles of the week on the BBC Radio 1 evening session and in NME. They have also toured and shared bills with a diverse array of bands, including Stereolab, Sebadoh, Mogwai, Arab Strap and Sonic Youth.

Prolapse have been writing new material and finishing off recording their fifth album.

Lazer Guided Melody blog: “A heady brew of hacking guitars, Krautrock references, non sequitur lyrics and caustic narrative; messy and shambolic for sure, but a self-professed mess, shaped by the theatricality of girl verses boy vocals, and a twist of sexual tension embellished with improvised, nonsensical wordplay.

The band released four albums between ’94 and ’99 (‘Pointless Walks To Dismal Places’; ‘backsaturday’; ‘The Italian Flag’; ‘The Ghost of Dead Aeroplanes’), and each still manages to sound not only fresh and relevant, but also urgent, and very, very necessary. It has been said, however, that no Prolapse experience can be deemed complete without having seen them live, when every gig felt as if it had been scripted by a quorum involving Samuel Beckett, Hunter S Thompson, Marjorie Proops and Mark E Smith”.

They have announced a couple of warm-up gigs before their Paris Popfest appearance on 28th September. This will be the band’s first show in Paris since 1996, and only their third in France.

They will be performing live at New River Studios in London on 26th September and then here in Sussex on Friday 27th September, where they will be at The Con Club in Lewes courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Tickets for this Lewes concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

prolapse2.bandcamp.com