At least two councillors received reminders over unpaid council tax, a freedom of information request reveals.

The councillors, none of whom is still a member, were sent the reminders at some point between 2021 and 2023.

The information was revealed in a response to a request made under the Freedom of Information Act by Brighton and Hove News.

But despite being asked for more detail, including names, the council is refusing to disclose more detail.

Last month, the Information Commissioners Office told Liverpool City Council to disclose the names of two councillors who were issued summons for non or late payment of council tax.

Brighton and Hove News asked:

1) How many councillors received reminders over missed council tax

payments in 2021, 2022 and 2023?

2) For each, how much council tax was unpaid?

3) For each, did they subsequently receive court summons as a result of failing to pay in 2021, 2022 and 2023?

4) For each court summons, what was the outcome?

5) Please name any councillor issued with a court summons.

In response, the council said: “The number of councillors who have received reminders over missed council tax payments is equal to or less than five.”

It said it was refusing to specify how many have received reminders because individuals could potentially be identified from low numbers. It did not answer the question about how many summons were issued.

It added: “The councillors in question are no longer serving and whilst there may be a legitimate public interest in disclosing council tax information for an incumbent councillor, the appropriate balance lies in withholding the details for an ordinary member of the public.”