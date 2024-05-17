A local autism charity has closed saying that it cannot afford to keep going.

Assert Brighton and Hove, which has been helping autistic adults in the city for more than 20 years, announced to service users it would be closing last week.

The charity helped with benefits advice and advocacy casework, as well as social events and life skills courses.

Their waiting list for registration with Assert closed in May last year, due to staff shortages and the demands on the charity’s services.

An email to service users said: “We are sorry and saddened to tell you that Assert is closing.

“This is due to a lack of funding meaning Assert cannot afford to keep going.

“We are therefore not able to offer any more services, including benefits advice, casework or courses.

“We know that the news of Assert’s closure will be upsetting.

“Assert has been supporting clients for over 20 years.

“While we know that the need to close Assert is very sad, we would like to close with an event to celebrate Assert’s legacy.

“This is provisionally planned for June and both registered clients and members of our parents, partners and carers group will be welcome to attend.”

The charity organised a last drop-in service on Tuesday, 14 May and hope to organise a legacy event in summer to celebrate their work.