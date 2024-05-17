A troupe of comedians dunked a fellow actor dressed as a Rich Tea biscuit into an oversized cartoon mug this week.

The stunt, staged in advance to mark this month’s National Biscuit Day, was the work of comedy group Biscuit Barrel, who played a the Spiegeltent on 12 May.

Their comedy show Not Another 69-Sketch Show tours to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 31 July – 26 August 2024 at the Gilded Balloon.

The group includes two Brighton locals, James Horscroft and Daryl Reader.