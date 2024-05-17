A Sussex Police officer has been charged with sexual assault by touching and is due to appear in court next month.

Sergeant Matthew Crane, 47, who joined the police in 2000, faces two charges and has been suspended from duty.

The force said today (Friday 17 May): “A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching.

“Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Services authorised that Sergeant Matthew Crane, 47, be charged with the offences on a woman known to him.

“This is alleged to have occurred on Tuesday 19 September 2023 while the officer was on duty.

“Crane is suspended from duty.

“He will appear at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 June.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”