Councillor Jackie O’Quinn stepped down as the mayor of Brighton and Hove at the “annual council” meeting on Thursday (16 May).

Before handing over the chains of office to her successor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, in a ceremony at Brighton Town Hall, she told fellow members of Brighton and Hove Council about her year in office. This is what she said …

“Before I move on to the formal process for appointing the new mayor, I would like to tell you a bit about my year in office and to acknowledge the support I have received as mayor from a broad spectrum of people.

“In my speech last year on becoming mayor, I talked about how there was so much to admire and be entranced by in Brighton and Hove and that other residents and visitors regard the city in the same way. And that it’s such friendly and welcoming city that you quickly feel at home here and as if you belong.

“Well, having been mayor for a year now, I feel that I really didn’t do the city justice as I have come to know it so much better.

“I thought I knew the city before I became a councillor as I had lived her for 20 years and been very involved in my community and city life.

“After eight years of being a councillor I thought I knew the city really well but being mayor has shown me a whole new layer of the city – just how extraordinary it is – its dynamism, its openness and warmth, its strong sense of community and togetherness, the amazing number of charities and volunteers in the city without whom the city would be so much the poorer.

“I feel as if I’ve met the world and its mother and everyone, without exception, has been welcoming, interesting and hugely supportive of the mayoralty.

“I was asked early on as mayor if I enjoyed ‘gadding about’ and I soon put that person straight as to what is involved in being mayor of the city.

“Of course, there are lots of fun things to do such as attending carnivals in Woodingdean, the Ratha Yatra Chariot Festival on the seafront, launching the Santa Bus in Palmeira Square, the Veteran Car Rally, the Apple Blossom Day up at Stanmer.

“And to top it all, the Children’s Parade. All of them events that attract many people who are looking to have a great day out.

“The mayor is expected to provide another dimension to these events by exemplifying the civic support of the city and adding to the gravitas of events by the wearing of the mayoral chains.

“As mayor you are expected to talk to people and find out about their involvement in the event – maybe they are an onlooker, a volunteer or an organiser.

“Essentially, it’s your role as mayor to ensure that everyone has had a good day by adding something special to it – and with 353 events I’ve attended in the year that adds up to quite a bit of spreading goodwill to all and sunder.

“There are also a number of ceremonial events throughout the year – and I was greatly privileged to play a part in them. And this is when I felt the weight of office upon me.

“The Chattri Memorial Service is a splendid and very moving event in honour of Indian servicemen of the First World War and we were blessed with a beautiful June Day.

“The trip to Dieppe in August to commemorate the Anglo-Canadian Raid in 1943 was a very special event attended by the High Sheriff of East Sussex and other mayors and chairs from the county. It was an honour to be there and to represent Brighton and Hove.

“The remembrance commemorations in November were another set of special events and I am deeply grateful to those on the Remembrance Committee for all their hard work in putting these ceremonies on.

“More and more people attend these ceremonies every year which indicates the value that people place on those who have fallen while in service to their country.

“The graduation ceremonies of both Sussex and Brighton universities are a joy to attend and as an ex-teacher I am very much aware of the importance of gaining a degree and having a ceremony where this can be celebrated with friends and family.

“It’s also one of the mayor’s duties to promote the city both wide and far and I have done this by attending events both outside the city such as in Chichester (the Bishop’s Tea Reception), Lewes (Bonfire Night and the Judges’ Service) and Eastbourne (a trip on the HMS Puncher), events at Westminster and by putting my best foot forward for Brighton and Hove.

“I have also celebrated the incredible work of various charities and groups in the city by holding receptions for them in the Mayor’s Parlour.

“Veterans groups, refugee and asylum groups and individuals, developers and communities, food growers of the city, animal welfare champions in the city and a faith reception to celebrate the diversity of our faith groups.

“It has been a joy to see such a diverse range of people networking and enjoying the company of like-minded others.

“It was a great honour and a highlight of the year to meet the Duke of Edinburgh on his trip to a number of schools in the area – a very non-assuming and approachable man who thoroughly enjoyed baking with the students at BHASVIC and meeting pupils from other schools.

“It has been the most incredible year and I feel that all of my experiences to date – bringing up two children, teaching for 31 years and being a councillor for eight – enabled me to bring a good deal of warmth, understanding and positivity to my role as mayor.

“I think it will take me a while to unpack the year as it’s been so very full of wonderful and joyful experiences.

“It’s also been an extraordinary year because it’s been the first year of the majority Labour administration and much work has been carried out to bring about positive change in the city.

“I really couldn’t have done all of this without the team that supported me, which Minna Roberston did in the first five months and then Ria Blanchflower – the Organiser Supremo – in the remaining time, Liz Culbert, who’s been such a star in assisting me with full council and, of course, Robbie Robertson, who’s been such a pillar of support when I go out on my engagements.

“I chose Peter Wells to be my chaplain from the Interfaith Contact Group and he has been the kindest and most thoughtful chaplain one could hope for.

“Anthea Ballam has also done many prayers for me at full council and attended faith events with me so I would like to show my gratitude to you.

“The deputy mayor, Mohammed Asaduzzaman, has also been a great support and has covered for me on various occasions and I am especially grateful to him for standing in for me when I had my fall last August and when I had some surgery in late January. He did brilliantly chairing full council at short notice.

“Finally, I would like to thank my daughter, Rachael, for being such a wonderful consort. Rachael has a very demanding job so wasn’t able to attend all events but when she did she was both charming and supportive and truly earned her commemorative badge.”