A hit and run victim has been sharing his incredible story of recovery after suffering life-changing injuries and having been left for dead.

Mads Vallestad, 30, an electronics engineer, was walking home after returning from a holiday to Italy when he was struck by a blue Ford Fiesta which had mounted the pavement.

The driver fled the scene and Mr Vallestad was found unconscious on the pavement along with a rucksack he was carrying. His suitcase, dragged by the car, was found 200 yards away.

Mr Vallestad suffered a traumatic brain injury and fractured skull. He spent six weeks in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, initially in an induced coma in intensive care.

He had to have part of his skull removed and is now using Action for Brain Injury Week to speak about his determination to overcome his injuries and to warn of the consequences of dangerous driving.

After the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm on Sunday 16 October, 2022, Mr Vallestad was taken to the Royal Sussex.

His parents, Terje, 63, and Berit, 65, who were in Australia, flew back home to be by their son’s bedside.

Six days later, Mr Vallestad underwent surgery to release pressure on his brain and remove part of his skull.

He remained in an induced coma until Sunday 6 November and was discharged from the Brighton hospital on Sunday 27 November 2022.

For more than a year, Mr Vallestad had to wear a helmet to protect his skull when standing or walking – and he was forced to give up karate, biking and golf during that time.

He had further surgery to repair damage to his skull, including fitting a titanium plate, in January this year.

Mr Vallestad still suffers from memory, speech and language issues and his brain function is still impaired.

Before the collision, Mr Vallestad had been saving to buy a house but has had to delay this because of his injuries. He is still unable to work full-time and is on a phased return.

Mr Vallestad also suffered several broken bones in his face as well as a broken right collarbone and right big toe. He said: “Although I feel lucky to be alive, every aspect of my life changed that night.

“I was left for dead and I feel it’s only because of the actions of those who came to my aid and the emergency services and doctors that I survived.

“I spent six weeks in hospital but that was just the start of it. Once home I continued to suffer with problems and went from being an independent and outgoing person to one reliant on my family.

“I had to give up a lot of my hobbies until I had the titanium plate fitted and lost interest in going out and meeting my friends. I’ve had to delay buying a house due to the injuries and the need to work on my recovery.

“The trauma my brain suffered still affects me now. While I’m making progress in my recovery, I still struggle with reading, my speech and remembering things.

“I’ll always be upset and angry at what happened and how the driver left the scene. However, I want to focus on my recovery and my future.

“I know I still face many challenges but I’m determined to do everything I can to reclaim more of my old life.

“The support I’ve had from my friends and family but also my rehab team has been amazing. I couldn’t have made the progress I have without them.

“I just hope that by speaking out people who may be in a similar situation don’t feel they have to go through it alone. Help and support is available.”

After the crash, Mr Vallestad, from Horsham, instructed expert serious injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access the specialist rehabilitation and support he requires.

His legal team helped to secure the interim payments needed to fund his continuing rehabilitation.

Irwin Mitchell partner Laura Middleton-Guerard has represented Mr Vallestad and said: “The incredibly serious injuries Mads suffered in the collision have had a profound effect on not only him, but also his family.

“He’s faced an incredibly difficult couple of years and while Mads has made great progress in his recovery through early access to rehabilitation, he still faces many challenges.

“His story is a stark reminder of how lives can be turned upside down in a split-second and the need for everyone to take care on the roads.

“We now join Mads in supporting Action for Brain Injury Week which is an incredibly important campaign in highlighting the help and support available. Nobody should be left to pick up the pieces of a brain injury alone.”

Nasko Naskof, also known as Nasko Naskov, was jailed for three years last month leaving Mr Vallestad for dead.

The catering worker, of Oak Road, Southwater, pleaded guilty causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Judge Stephen Mooney sentenced Haskof at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 18 April and banned him from driving for six and a half years.