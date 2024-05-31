Head First Acrobats who have created this show Godz, are no strangers to Brighton Fringe but this year have not only brought a new show but a whole new venue. The troupe are in residence at new venue The Vault at Fools Paradise in Brighton for the rest of May and into June.

Head First Acrobats are an award-winning performance company based in Melbourne, with regular forays into the international touring circuit. The antipodean circus performers are being housed in a new venue designed for high-level circus and physical theatre. A huge geodesic dome with an advanced flying system for aerial performers, so this was an experience in itself.

Godz premiered its first Brighton Fringe outing this year and has been playing to packed audiences. The show is very much one for adults, and comes rollicking in with a hedonistic dive head-first into the lives of the ancient gods of Olympus.

Fronted by a stellar performance by charming MC Cal Harris in a very loose and comedic portrayal of Ancient Greek god Hercules and his acrobatic yet naughty greek cousins. Technically Hercules is the Roman equivalent of the Greek divine hero Heracles, but let’s not split hairs!

Godz delivers a quirky take on ancient Greece with flying semi-naked men to feast your eyes on through the medium of circus. Gods like Cupid and Hercules paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring you to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE.

This show is a tale about the fall of these Greek gods for general naughtiness, which leads to them being sent down to Hades for punishment encountering mishaps and general cheekiness on the way. Gods like Cupid and Hercules paint a scene of Ancient Greece, creating the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE.

Combining a first half which is light, fun and an ensemble performance, this is followed with a later section showing a descent into the depths and a chance for the boys to individually showcase their skills.

The trapeze acts were cleverly crafted and truly stunning physical prowess, with a belting soundtrack to match. The hen do at the front went wild! An unexpected nun (classic ancient Greece) drag act in heels on trapeze impressed too.

All four performers have crafted a belter of a show this year. The show offers a unique mix of storytelling, circus, and physical prowess within a “bodyssey” of “godlike proportions”. This show delivers some jaw-dropping gravity-defying stunts, heroic strength and surprise comic twists.

These boys are at the top of their game with a wide array of circus skills, trapeze, ladder, acrobalance, diablo, and tumbling and the confidence in their skills to really enjoy themselves in the performance.

This is a rip-roaring show with a LOT of nudity and strong language so leave your kids at home for this one!

Head First Acrobats have two other shows in the Fringe this year – Creme de la Creme – another adult focused circus show, and Arr We There Yet – a kids pirate journey.