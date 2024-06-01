Environmental campaigners have said that they were shocked at the number of streets being targeted with chemical weedkiller by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council started using a targeted method of applying oil-based droplets of glyphosate weedkiller earlier this month after a majority of councillors backed the move in January.

And so far workers have treated 140 streets in Portslade.

Councillors voted to restart using the controversial herbicide after almost five years of unmanaged weed growth which attracted public complaints, unfavourable media coverage and critical comments on social media.

The council said that the “controlled droplet” method used less glyphosate than conventional spraying and was more focused.

The weedkiller is suspended in a non-toxic oil solution and sticks to target plants, producing no breathable droplets.

One of those opposed to using weedkiller again is the artist and Save Our Starlings environmental campaigner Steve Geliot who is concerned about the extent of the area being targeted.

Mr Geliot said that the widespread use of glyphosate goes against the advice given by Southern Water to prevent the area’s vital chalk aquifers from being harmed.

He wants to know the scientific reasons why two areas of the city will not be treated – the centre of Brighton and Hanover and Elm Grove ward.

Mr Geliot said: “The claim is that in the city centre glyphosate isn’t needed because of the higher footfall.

“That bit makes sense – and there is of course also the particular risk to the homeless who sleep on the streets which needs to be considered.

“Then we get to Hanover which just happens to be where Councillor Tim Rowkins lives and represents the ward.

“Now, I really don’t see any more weeds in my neighbourhood than there are in Hanover – and the same could be said for many neighbourhoods which have been marked up for treatment.

“It isn’t scientific and it isn’t consistent. I’m not saying I want Hanover to be subjected to glypho – of course not.

“I wonder what the motivation was behind the officer advice which was given to Councillor Rowkins?

“Were they wanting to help the ward councillor by allowing him to escape confrontations with his neighbours?

“Or perhaps the opposite is true. It was a banana skin designed to cause political embarrassment due to the apparent arbitrariness of the decision. Impossible to say of course, but it is a bit stinky either way.”

Mr Geliot urged people to get together and remove weeds from their streets if they did not want the council to come and use glyphosate.

He said that Councillor Rowkins had supported community efforts but the council itself was slow in helping residents by removing the spoil at the end of a weeding session.

The council has, though, been encouraging people to clear weeds from their streets through the community “tidy up teams”.

Another environmental campaigner, Sylvia Davidson, was concerned about the effect of glyphosate on endangered plants in the areas being targeted.

She said: “The map shows that the council has not considered the reality of the roads nor the ecology.

“The map shows they plan on treating a road just a few metres from an area where a critically endangered plant – shepherd’s needle – grows and that is also home to other rare plants and a host of insects.

“We have a biodiversity crisis in this country, with flying insects down 60 per cent in 20 years. This use of a known poison so close to a vulnerable site shows how little regard the Labour council has for the natural world.”

The council’s websites links to the map as well as listing those areas that will not be targeted such as parks, grass verges and the base of trees.

Councillor Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “We want to be open and transparent with residents which is why we have published a map outlining which streets have been identified for weed removal.

“Our contractor has now treated around 140 roads in Portslade using a low-glyphosate targeted measure intended to minimise the amount of glyphosate used but to ensure problematic weeds are removed.

“This work will continue across the city over the coming weeks but treatment will only be applied directly to weeds and only where absolutely necessary.

“If our contractor goes to a street and there are no problematic weeds present, no treatment will be applied.”