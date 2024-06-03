A new mural has been completed in Hollingdean after a community group successfully applied for a neighbourhood grant.

The mural, by the corner of Lynchet Close and Brentwood Road, was paid for with a grant from Brighton and Hove City Council’s Estate Development Budget (EDB).

Community group Growing Hollingdean said that the colourfully painted wall and sheds, along with some gardening tools, would help to restore pride in the area.

The Growing Hollingdean committee told Brighton and Hove News: “In Hollingdean, we have been dealing with a significant problem of graffiti and tagging which has affected various buildings and even covered our shed.

“With the redevelopment of the park opposite, we saw an opportunity to address this issue creatively.

“We decided to expand on the murals that celebrate the incredible wildlife that surrounds Hollingdean, with the South Downs right next to us.

“These EDB grants are an amazing resource and they have greatly contributed to our growth as a community group.

“Our success with the sheds and acquiring tools is partly due to these grants which make it easier and safer to carry out volunteering.

“We absolutely adore the new mural. It’s vibrant, educational and brings a renewed sense of pride to our area.”

The community group initially applied for an EDB grant last August. The application was unsuccessful but the group reapplied successfully in January.

The £9,750 grant included the painting of the giant wall mural and two sheds, plus gardening tools for the volunteers in Growing Hollingdean.

The group thanked the artist David Oates and the crew who helped with the painting.

Another mural, in Davey Drive, was completed last summer, saying: “Welcome to Hollingdean.”

Councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet lead for housing and new homes, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the fantastic murals in Hollingdean.

“And the response from residents has been brilliant – and we hope to have at least one more confirmed soon.

“What is particularly positive about these murals – as well as the fact they look amazing – is that it was the local community which was the driving force behind them.

“Growing Hollingdean was given funding for the murals through our Estate Development Budget – a pot of money set aside from our housing revenue which local community groups and tenants are encouraged to bid for and use to brighten up their local area and improve the quality of life of council tenants and leaseholders across the city.

“Representatives elected by council tenants then decide which applications are successful and it was agreed unanimously that this project would be a great way to create a welcoming impression of the community in Hollingdean.

“It is a great example of the council and the community working together to create something fantastic.

“I would really encourage any council tenants who would like to develop similar projects elsewhere in the city to get in touch with our community engagement team by emailing communityengagement@brighton-hove.gov.uk.”