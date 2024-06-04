One of Brighton’s most-loved restaurants is planning a move back to The Lanes, a stone’s throw from where it first opened.

Chilli Pickle is currently based in Jubilee Square, where it moved in 2010 from 42 Meeting House Lane – where Embers restaurant is now.

It’s now hoping to move into 6-8 Meeting House Lane, a former shop which has been empty for several years, opposite the Alice in Wonderland mural at the entrance of Hannington’s Lane.

Co-founder Dawn Sperring said the plans were yet to be finalised. Last week she told Restaurant Online that Jubilee Square holds a lot of “wonderful memories” but a move is now a natural progression.

She added: “Brighton is an incredible city and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our ‘new house’ soon.”

Last week, the restaurant applied for a new premises licence, asking for permission to serve food and alcohol until midnight every day, and open until 12.30am.

The restaurant narrowly avoided closure in 2019 after its parent company racked up debts of more than £1.1 million.

These were due to a loss-making second branch it had opened in Guildford, which had only opened the previous year.

The Brighton restaurant was sold for £230,000 to a company owned by Andreas Thrasyvoulou, founder of My Hotel, the landlord of the Jubilee Street premises.

Chili Pickle’s original restaurant had 50 covers and an internal floorspace of 95 square metres, while its current home has 115 covers and a floorspace of 252 square metres.

According to planning documents, the new restaurant has an internal floorspace of 289 square metres – and a first floor roof terrace.