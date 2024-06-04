‘VARIOUS ARTISTS’ – GLASTONWICK FESTIVAL, CHURCH FARM, COOMBES 31.5.24 – 2.6.24

DAY TWO: SATURDAY 1.6.24 (12 noon – midnight)

As an event venue owner and organiser that is flavoured with more than a sprinkle of lefty values, and one where Attila regularly makes an appearance, Glastonwick is home from home for me but without all the graft, and being asked to review Saturday’s shenanigans was no hardship.

The day started in the food barn (great food offerings from both vendors this year) with the seemingly inexhaustible ball of energy that is Wob – a performer who perfectly fills the gap between last night’s hangover and the bar opening for hair of the dog with much laughter, singalongs, audience participation, and can somehow turn armadillos into washboards.

First up in the barn were Shotgun Marmalade with their full 3 piece melodic punk sound that doesn’t hide being inspired by The Clash. They were the perfect ease into the day with the gentle sound of the first pints from the ridiculous selection of real ales on offer being poured in the background.

I love that there is a healthy scattering of clever, quality spoken word at Glastonwick, and Steve Tasane was no exception, and his effortless respect for womankind was comforting. If he can’t save the libraries, no-one can.

Next up were The no holds barred, no f*cks given aside the important stuff The Menstrual Cramps. I have a deep respect for any performers who live the activism they preach, and TMC are right up there doing good things. They’re also on fire at the moment.

Rory McLeod took the stage next, complete with his spoons, and stormed it. He’s been doing this shit for a long time, and his showmanship is very much ageing like a fine wine.

Some of us do a regular walk around the top bowl of the campsite on a Sunday morning, and it was joyous to find him jamming tunes out to a small audience by a campervan at our finishing line.

Garden Gang were a great punk meets rock n roll outfit from Germany who also performed at the aftershow party at The Welly in Shoreham on Sunday and smashed it both times.

Anti Social Worker, otherwise known as Paul Wellings, was up next – a grime poet, among various other hats, firing out more great socially conscious spoken word.

Attila banged some of his wonderful words out while Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores set up. I could be a (Prince Harry’s) nob here and go on about how great the DFWs were, but as it’s my band I’m just gonna say that we had a luvvly time and that Glastonwick is always one of my faves to play.

Bedford Celts have a very fat sound for a big band with no bass player. They brought the high octane folk to the party, and with added cameo appearances from Attila on fiddle and Rory McLeod on p-trombone.

Next up was the inimitable Jess Silk – a young woman with stunning lyrics delivered with a voice like satin dancing with fire and accompanied by her beat up guitar who commands a stage and audience with incredible ease.

Newtown Neurotics, originally formed in 1979, are the epitome of punk rock, say all the right things, and they do it very, very well.

Saturday finished with Merry Hell performing their folk rock thing as the 60 or so beer barrels got lighter and lighter..and lighter.

Nice one to all involved with Glastonwick. I’ll be back next year, and hopefully to that beautiful site at Coombes Farm, to reconnect with the little bit of my heart that lives there.

www.glastonwick.uk