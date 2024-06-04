The restoration of the Saltdean Lido has been shortlisted for an award for “construction excellence”.

The £8 million project – shortlisted for the Regeneration and Retrofit Award – also qualifies for a “People’s Choice” Special Award as one of the shortlisted entries in 15 categories at the Constructing Excellence SECBE Awards.

SECBE – or the South East Centre for the Built Environment – will announce the results at a ceremony on Thursday 27 June.

The Lido entry to the awards was submitted RH Partnership Architects and said: “Saltdean Lido, a 1930s icon, has been restored to its former glory.

“With major grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England – supported by years of additional fundraising by the local community and £2.5 million from Brighton and Hove City Council – the £8 million restoration project is now complete.

“Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company reopened the main pool in 2017 to great acclaim. Now, the formerly dilapidated grade II* building has been restored and refurbished so that the Lido complex functions as a whole again.

“The restored site includes a poolside café, library, art deco ballroom, gym, co-working facilities, community rooms and heritage and learning space which tells the story of Saltdean Lido’s unique social history and celebrates its role in the golden age of the lido movement.

“Initially, the curved terraces of the Lido’s south-facing sundecks seemed beyond repair. Solutions like casting new concrete slabs risked compromising the building’s aesthetic.

“However, the team innovatively employed carbon-fibre reinforcement strips, enhancing structural capacity and preserving the unique appearance while adding insulation.

“Within the constraints of listed building consent, alterations were made to facilitate the continued mix of community uses.

“The team removed the 1970s internal partitions in the main entrance foyer to form legible wayfinding via a new north-south concourse. Similarly, cross walls were removed east-west to re-establish the original entrance.

“The ground floor rotunda was enclosed to create space for the café and, at first floor, 1970s staging was removed to reconnect the ballroom, rotunda and sun decks, with views to the pool beyond.

“Furthermore, a new concrete spiral stair was built to finally reconnect both levels of this amazing space.

“Saltdean Lido has undergone extensive performance improvements across various aspects. The building is now structurally stronger, potentially exceeding its original strength, and has transitioned to full electric power for enhanced energy efficiency.

“Key upgrades include reinforced insulation, installation of energy-efficient equipment like air source heat pumps and a heat exchanger between the main building and pool, and discreet integration of new ventilation ducts and utility services to accommodate modern kitchen needs.

“Bluetooth-controlled LED lighting has been introduced to all function spaces. VRV (variable refrigerant volume) heating and cooling systems eliminate the need for gas.

“The curved Esavian folding doors of the rotunda have been replaced with custom-made replica wooden doors made in durable heat-treated Accoya timber. Elsewhere, the original steel-frame Crittall windows have been replaced with double-glazed replicas.

“Recalibration and carbon-fibre reinforcement have strengthened the load-bearing capacity of sun terraces to meet contemporary standards while ensuring long-term flexibility.

“Safety measures include installing glazed balustrades behind restored original handrails on terraces.”

RH Partnership added: “The Lido represents the culmination of a dream to save an iconic building and a community resource from disappearing forever.

“This is a unique building regarded as one of the best-surviving examples of lido design in the UK – one of the Seven Wonders of the English Seaside.

“Saltdean Lido has been rescued by the people for the people. The project has been driven by an army of volunteers and fundraisers.

“Saved from redevelopment into flats, it has been reimagined as a year-round destination with everything from swimming dogs to yoga to saunas.

“The building was in such a devastating condition, the restoration required extensive collaboration, innovation and expertise from the construction team.”

RH Partnership’s project partners were MCA Consulting Engineers, QED Structures, Cotton Thompson Cole, Cheesman Consulting, Southdown Safety, Buxton, Lewis and Co Planning, SWECO and RHP.