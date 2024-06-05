The midfielder Steven Alzate will leave Brighton and Hove Albion when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The club said today (Wednesday 5 June): “The 25-year-old midfielder joined us in 2017 and made 72 appearances for the club in all competitions including 52 starts.

“For the last two seasons he has been on loan with Standard Liege in Belgium and played 47 times for them in all competitions.”

Albion technical director David Weir said: “We would like to thank Steven for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the very best for the future.”

The club said: “Adam Lallana had already confirmed he would leave the club before the end of the season while James Milner and Danny Welbeck agreed new contracts.

“The club has also agreed new contracts with four members of the under-21 squad while five players have been advised their contracts will not be renewed.

“New contracts have been agreed with Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Joshua Duffus, Cam Peupion and Imari Samuels.

“Jack Hinchy, Leigh Kavanagh, Brody Peart, Tommy Reid and Bailey Smith have been released.”

Ian Buckman, Albion’s head of academy said: “Obviously there is good news for those being given extended terms and disappointment for the players not offered new contracts.

“We will continue to offer our support to the five and help them achieve their next steps in the coming weeks and months. We wish them well for the future.

“For those offered new terms, their aim will be to continue their development next season with the ambition of making our first-team squad.”