An old bank branch can be turned into a bakery café after a conversion plan was approved by Adur District Council.

The old Southwick branch of Barclays – Bank House in Southwick Square – is due to be become the latest café in the Flour Pot Bakery chain.

The plans were submitted by the chain’s owner, Juniper Catering, with founder Oli Hyde, who turns 50 on Friday (7 June), opening the first shop in Sydney Street, Brighton, 10 years ago.

The chain now has about a dozen branches from Brighton to Worthing – and the council’s Planning Committee passed the Southwick proposal unanimously on Monday (3 June).

The building is due to be transformed inside and out, with seats outside, an awning and French doors replacing the existing front windows and cash machine. The bike racks will be moved.

The building is owned by the council so the plans were brought before the Planning Committee to be decided in public.

Two residents objected to the plans, saying that there were already three nearby coffee shops, which was enough, and the council should encourage other types of business in the area instead.

One said that it could increase traffic and demand for parking – and outdoor seating could reduce access to the square for people in wheelchairs and those with prams.

Councillor Carol Albury (Con, Manor) said that the plans could “only add more character to the area” and were a “really good use” of the vacant building.

Councillor Andrew Harvey (Lab, Southwick and Fishersgate) said that shops were being lost and the café could help the “revitalisation” of Southwick Square and “bring some life back” to the area.