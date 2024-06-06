Dozens of new council flats could be on the way after councillors unanimously backed a planning application for a £10 million scheme in Portslade.

The project involves building 28 homes on the site of a community centre, old garages and a hard court play area.

The homes – all of them expected to be “affordable” – would be built on the site of the Portslade Village Centre, formerly known as the Courthope Centre, in Courthope Close, Portslade.

Some people were concerned about the size of the replacement community space, councillors were told when the Brighton and Hove City Council Planning Committee met yesterday (Wednesday 6 June).

But members of the Planning Committee welcomed the prospect of 28 “truly affordable” homes in two blocks of flats, each three storeys high, which would go to people on the housing register.

Green councillor Sue Shanks wanted assurances that the centre would be available to the community.

She was told that any group could use the community space which was currently used by cadets, having been leased to the Nautical Training Corps (NTC).

She said: “It’s great to see housing in that location but it’s sad there’s a loss of community space.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “It makes a change to have affordable housing with all the times we don’t seem to have any affordable units.

“The design isn’t bad, especially the design around the community centre.”

She was disappointed that the space allocated for the community centre would be smaller.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen said: “It’s quite a no-brainer really – 100 per cent affordable is so refreshing to see. If only we had more of it.

“It’s quite a good site, with good transport links – and links with the community. I think it will nestle in quite well with the existing properties.”

The site is owned by the council which will be required pay developer contributions, including £9,600 to support employment and training and £6,300 for transport measures.

These would include providing a car club bay and a new path through the site and the monitoring of a travel plan.