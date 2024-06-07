Five candidates are to battle it out in the Brunswick and Adelaide by-election, with the contest expected to be a head to head between Labour and the Greens.

Labour has selected Alice Burton in the hope that she will hold the seat, vacated when Jilly Stevens stood down because of ill health.

The party won both Brunswick and Adelaide seats from the Greens at the Brighton and Hove City Council local elections in May last year.

Ollie Sykes, who represented the ward for eight years from 2011 until he stood down in 2019, is hoping to make a comeback.

The Brighton and Hove Independents, who currently have two seats on the council, have nominated Chris Woodley.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Claire Lachlan and Jamie Gillespie is running as an Independent.

The by-election is due to be held on Thursday 4 July – the same day as the general election.

Labour currently has 37 out of the 54 seats on the council, the Greens have seven and the Conservatives five.

There are two Brighton and Hove Independents, two other Independents and the vacant seat in Brunswick and Adelaide.