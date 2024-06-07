The launch of Labour’s new Kemptown candidate Chris Ward’s campaign was interrupted this afternoon by anti-Israel demonstrators.

About a dozen protesters attended the meeting at St George’s Church in Kemptown Village.

As one speaker, Caroline O’Reilly, harangued Mr Ward and senior Labour politician Chris Bryant, others clapped and clicked their fingers in approval.

After about five minutes, Mr Ward, Mr Bryant and other party members left the church.

Before the interruption, Mr Ward introduced himself to members, many of whom were meeting him for the first time since he was selected last week by the national party.

His selection came after the previous Brighton Kemptown MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, was suspended after a “serious” allegation was made against him, meaning he could not stand at this election.

Mr Ward told members he had grown up in Brighton, that his parents still live in Peacehaven and that he is a Brighton and Hove Albion season ticket holder.

He said: “I know it’s been a very difficult week for the CLP [Constituency Labour Party] and there’s a lot of disappointed and emotions are running high.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that.

“Lloyd and his staff have helped a huge amount of people.

“There’s a real chance in this election to keep the city red – that’s what I want us to focus on.”

Mrs O’Reilly, a member of Brighton and Hove Palestine Solidarity Campaign, then interrupted to ask: “How do you think we feel at the moment? This is not democracy. you have been parachuted in here.

“I feel you are very much on the right wing of the party. Why are you wearing red? Keir Starmer on the television wasn’t wearing a red tie.

“I don’t think you realise the depth of unhappiness that it’s caused. Lloyd was elected by us. You have not been elected by us.

“From what my research says, you are not the person who will represent my interests and thsoe of my children and grandchilden, and …”

Chris Bryant then tried to speak, telling her “no more ands”.

Mrs O’Reilly shouted back: “Don’t tell me no more ands. I’m just as entitled to my opinion.

“What about Gaza? Sixteen thousand children are dead. How can you stand here and say you represent us when all those children are dead?”

Mr Bryant said: “There’s only one Labour party and there’s only one party that can take the Tories on and win a majority in four weeks’ time. If we divide in the way you are suggesting, we won’t be able to do that.”

Another protester then got up and started swearing, at which point Mr Bryant said: “Everyone who wants to secure a Labour victory, I suggest we leave now.”

As he, Mr Ward and other Labour members left, one shouted after them: “F***ing disgrace!”.

As they walked down the street, the protesters shouted “Ceasefire now!” after them.

Some of the demonstrators were current Labour party members, although at least one was a Green Party member.

Outside the church, Mrs O’Reilly said she was going to campaign for the Green Party, and tell voters that Labour is the lesser of two evils, but is still evil.

She also said Keir Starmer was “in cahoots” with the Israel lobby and shared a false conspiracy theory about his supposed links to the Israeli government.

A handful of members, including Lord Bassam of Brighton and new Queens Park councillor Milla Guage, went with Mr Ward and Mr Bryant to Madeira Drive where the campaign launch picture was belatedly taken.

Plans to take it outside St George’s Church had already been scuppered as the Sussex Peasant organic food market was pitched up there.

Other members, including East Brighton councillor David McGregor and Woodingdean councillor Jacob Allen, stayed at the church to talk to the protesters.

In 2013, Caroline O’Reilly and her husband Edmond, who was also at this afternoon’s meeting, successfully lobbied Southern Water to remove the water meter from their home in Arundel Street, Kemptown, on the basis it was manufactured by an Israeli company.