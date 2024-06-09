Steven Gene Leach, aka Seasick Steve, is often said to be the nicest man in US blues and I have found nothing to dispute that. Despite cooking up a backstory of being a train hopping hobo who just got lucky … he in fact was a jobbing musician who’d previously made transcendental music and disco albums to earn a buck … we’ve forgiven him and taken him to our blues hearts.

With a new album ‘A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees’ released last Friday, Seasick Steve is back out on the road on a UK tour that finishes at Glastonbury. But for Thursday we have him all to ourselves at Chalk in Brighton, after a two year gap, spinning his traditional bayou/blues stories and playing them on guitar, harmonica, banjo, diddly bow and stomp box. Come down and join us to holler and howl with the man himself.

Supporting is the Americana/Rock outfit East Of Reno, child of The Hoosiers’ Irwin Sparkes, with a band which is packed full of talent. If you’ve not seen Brightonian Sparkes’ band then you’ve missed out so get to the gig in time for them opening proceedings at 8pm.

Tickets : https://www.songkick.com/concerts/41799243-seasick-steve-at-chalk