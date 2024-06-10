Grants from three leading heritage funding bodies could pave the way for a historic synagogue to reopen in the centre of Brighton.

The three organisations have put up £40,000 between them to fund a feasibility study to identify a viable future use for the Middle Street Synagogue which closed 20 years ago.

And today (Monday 10 June) the synagogue’s owner, the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation (BHHC), said: “A consultant team has been chosen to develop plans for the future of Brighton’s beautiful Middle Street Synagogue.”

The consultants were appointed thanks to £40,000 funding, with the National Lottery Heritage Fund donating half. The Architectural Heritage Fund and the Pilgrim Trust chipped in £10,000 each.

The BHHC said: “Thanks to National Lottery players and others, leading conservation architecture practice Purcell and heritage specialists Cultural Consulting Network will be working on the project until December.

“The project is managed by the Foundation for Jewish Heritage (and) the team will produce a report that will give the building’s owners, Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation, a possible roadmap to re-opening the building.

“Their work will set out the works that need to be done and suggest future uses that could mean visitors can once again enjoy the synagogue’s spectacular interior and learn about the city’s Jewish story, while generating enough income to maintain the building for future generations.”

Dame Helen Hyde, chair of the Foundation for Jewish Heritage, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Brighton and Hove Hebrew Congregation to find a way forward for Middle Street Synagogue.

“Having a specialist team on board will help us reach our shared goal of finding new uses for it and enabling more people to enjoy it.”

Michael Rosehill, chair of the project steering committee, said: “The appointment of a first-rate team means we can now start the process of finding a sustainable future for this wonderful building.

“I very much look forward to working with Purcell and Cultural Consulting Network over the coming months.”

The grade II* listed Middle Street Synagogue has been closed for worship for 20 years. It was designed by the distinguished Victorian architect Thomas Lainson and opened in 1875.

The stunning interior reflects the history of Brighton’s Jewish community and the synagogue’s links to wider society and affairs of state via influential Jewish families connected to the synagogue including the Rothschild, Montefiore and Sassoon families.

The building is next to the Hippodrome where restoration work is under way after a similar period of closure.