Penelope Isles are a brother-sister-centered alt-rock outfit from Brighton via Isle of Man, formed around the chemistry between dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter. They produce an expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes which come lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you’d think it was in their blood.

Astonishingly it’s been 5 whole years since they dropped their debut album, ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’, via Simon Raymonde’s Bella Union imprint back in 2019. This is a fact that has certainly not gone unnoticed by the Wolter’s as this afternoon they made the following announcement:

“We’re back at @greendoorstore this July!!! Brighton, it’s been a while!!! We’re gunna be playing all the hit bangers from our first album ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’ in celebration of its 5th birthday!!! We’re inbetween records and other projects right now so thought we’d do something fun!! Special guests, special vibes. July 18th!! Bring your bucket and spade!”

Well it would be rude NOT to attend this event, especially as Penelope Isles have previously sold out much larger Brighton concert venues since the album’s release!

Tickets for this Green Door Store concert on Thursday 18th July are available now from HERE.

www.penelopeisles.com