A former Brighton councillor and her husband have died with a few weeks of each other.

Juliet McCaffery, who spent 16 years as a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council, has died at the age of 83.

She was widowed just last month when her husband Tony McCaffery, a former pro-vice-chancellor of Sussex University and professor of chemical physics, died at the age of 89.

Mrs McCaffery was an education and equalities specialist who represented Preston Park ward until 2011 when the Greens won the local elections to become the largest party in Brighton and Hove.

She worked in the field of adult literacy, gender and education for more than a quarter of a century in the voluntary and state sectors and for the British Council.

She worked in the Middle East, Sub Saharan Africa, Nepal and Pakistan and ran a specialist consultancy firm called Consultancy and Training Services.

Mrs McCaffery was a trustee of the Friends Centre, in Brighton, and the Trust for Developing Communities.

She also served as the secretary of the Sussex Traveller Action Group and honorary secretary at the British Association for Literacy in Development.

After graduating with honours from Exeter University, where she also qualified as an English and history teacher, she earned a masters in education at Sussex.

She later completed a further masters degree in adult education at the Falmer campus and, also at Sussex, became a doctor of philosophy in history and education.

Professor McCaffery was described as a “stalwart of the Chemistry Department for over 50 years” at Sussex, having become a lecturer at Falmer in 1968.

After national service with the Royal Air Force (RAF), he read for a chemistry degree at Exeter University. He went to become a PhD (doctor of philosophy) before taking up a fellowship in Copenhagen. He then worked in America.

An obituary published by Sussex University said: “Tony was a pioneering all-rounder – a brilliant scientist and innovative educator who took on several academic leadership roles while always making time to inspire and mentor his students, colleagues and collaborators.

“He supervised over 30 PhD students and was an exceptional supporter of female scientists. At Sussex, he was a pro-vice-chancellor (PVC) of the university in the 1990s and early 2000s and his open-mindedness led to many visionary innovations.

“He was a keen sportsman, playing cricket from a young age, stoolball after arriving at Sussex and later tennis.

“Tony continued to be an active researcher after his official retirement, producing a string of publications.

“However, in December 2019, at the age of 84, he felt it was time to step back.

“We will fondly remember his quick-witted humour, formidable intellect and competitive banter over a beer but most of all his kindness, friendship and modesty.

“He will be greatly missed.”

The couple are survived by five daughters and 10 grandchildren.