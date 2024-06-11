A former Hove MP has been suspended from the Labour party after serious allegations were made about him.

Ivor Caplin, who was a defence secretary under Tony Blair, has removed all mention of Labour from his Twitter profile this week.

In recent weeks, Mr Caplin has been tweeting increasingly explicit images of young men, ranging from semi-naked stills to pornographic videos.

Brighton and Hove News understands the suspension relates to separate allegations. Mr Caplin declined to comment.

The suspension comes less than two weeks after former Brighton Kemptown MP LLoyd Russell-Moyle was suspended, just as he was preparing to campaign for next month’s general election.

The former MPs come from different sides of the party, Mr Caplin from the centrist wing and Mr Russell-Moyle from the left.

Mr Caplin, who was a member of Labour South East’s regional executive committee, helped assemble a panel to oversee Brighton and Hove’s selections for the 2023 local election, which are usually done locally.

He said this was to avoid a repeat of 2019, when several candidates selected after appearing on a slate organised by the local Momentum branch were subsequently suspended or expelled for anti-Semitism.

After two of the candidates selected in 2023 were expelled over allegations one of them did not live in Brighton, Mr Russell-Moyle criticised the lack of local involvement.

Mr Caplin was elected to Hove Borough Council in 1991, and become leader until 1997, when it merged with Brighton. He was elected to the new Brighton and Hove Council in 1996 and was deputy leader until resigning from the council in March 1998, less than a year after being elected to parliament as MP for Hove.

He became defence secretary in June 2003, after the invasion of Iraq, until he quit in 2005, when he also unexpectedly stood down as MP.

He then became a lobbyist, but remained a prominent figure in Labour politics.

As well as being a senior figure in Labour South East, he was also chair of the Jewish Labour Movement from 2018-19, during which he was outspoken about anti-Semitism in the party, and until very recently, was a patron of Labour LGBT+.